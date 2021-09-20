MMFA’s Bourgie Hall celebrates its 10th anniversary and 2021–2022 season unveiling

Bourgie Hall recently unveiled its 10th anniversary season programming. Over the years Bourgie Hall has become one of Quebec’s leading music venues. While the inaugural season featured 53 concerts, this 10th anniversary season has grown to nearly 100, not including guest presenters.
The 2021–2022 season is conceived entirely with the music lover in mind, newcomers included. There is something to captivate all fans of chamber music, piano and voice, jazz and world music, early music, Romantic music and contemporary music, whatever their age.
THE SERIES
In addition to the series featuring LES VIOLONS DU ROY, the MUSICIANS OF THE OSM and the long-awaited return this year of THE COMPLETE CANTATAS OF J.S. BACH—YEAR 7, the upcoming season in Bourgie Hall will also feature jazz with the JAZZ 5 à 7 series, world music with the MUSICAL ODYSSEY series, intimate encounters with the RECITALS, PIANO AND VOCAL MUSIC series, SUNDAY FAMILY CONCERTS, and early music with the MEDIEVAL, RENAISSANCE and BAROQUE MUSIC series, contemporary music with MUSIC OF TODAY, as well as CHAMBER MUSIC, LARGE ENSEMBLES, concert-lectures with the LET’S TALK MUSIC! series, music in dialogue with other arts in the CROSSROADS series, as well as the much-anticipated HOLIDAY concerts!
ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
- Bourgie Hall Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary!
- Sunday, September 19, 2.30 p.m.
Bourgie Hall’s 2021-2022 season will be officially launched on Sunday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. with a grand anniversary concert to mark the 10th year since the hall opened! Two loyal collaborators from the very beginning have enthusiastically agreed to take part in this exceptional event, to remind us of the importance of Bourgie Hall’s presence in the lives of music lovers, artists, performers and all those who have contributed to its prestige.
Each season, Les Violons du Roy and the musicians of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) captivate audiences with their amazing talent, their exceptional musicality and their passion for chamber music. On this occasion, Les Violons du Roy conducted by Jonathan Cohen and the musicians of the OSM conducted by Rafael Payare will share the stage in this inspiring musical offering.
Programme
Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen
- J.S. BACH, Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049
- HANDEL, Water Music, Suite No. 3 in G major, HWV 350
The Musicians of the OSM, conducted by Rafael Payare
- R. STRAUSS, Serenade for Winds in E-flat major, Op. 7
- DVOŘÁK, Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22
So the music can be heard even more, this concert will be recorded by ICI MUSIQUE, Radio-Canada’s music destination of choice, and will be broadcast on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. on Toute une musique hosted by Marie-Christine Trottier.
This concert will also be webcast from October 3 to 17.
10 SIGNATURE CONCERTS
To make it easier for you to discover Bourgie Hall’s rich offerings, we have selected 10 signature concerts throughout the season that are particularly representative of the diversity and quality of our programming. We are offering subscriptions to these 10 concerts for only $350 to the first 50 buyers! This exceptional offer is valid until October 26, 2021, inclusively.
October 26, 2021, Jean-Guihen Queyras and Stéphane Tétreault, cello
November 17, Myriam Leblanc, soprano and Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano
December 15 and 16, A Charlie Brown Christmas
January 21, 2022, Les Violons du Roy: The Return of Alexandre Tharaud
February 17, Lúnasa: The Wild Coast of Ireland
February 27, Alia Mens: Complete Cantatas of J. S. Bach — Year 7
March 17, The Philip Glass Ensemble: Explorations in Theater and Film
April 22, Musicians of the OM and Nicholas Angelich, piano
May 4, Ensemble Correspondances: Pleasures of the Louvre
May 27, Musicians of the OSM, Elgar and Coleridge-Taylor: English Romanticism
THE COMPLETE CANTATAS OF J.S. BACH: THE SERIES IS BACK!
After an absence of over a year, the fabulous adventure of the Complete Cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach returns to its host venue, Bourgie Hall. The music of the Leipzig master will triumphantly resound once again in performances by seven renowned ensembles of the Baroque music scene: Les Idées heureuses, Arion Baroque Orchestra, Ensemble Caprice, Alia Mens, Les Violons du Roy, L’Harmonie des saisons and Pallade Musica.
INAUGURATION OF THE NEW FORTEPIANO IN BOURGIE HALL
- With Andreas Staier, Sunday, October 24 at 2.30 p.m.
Bourgie Hall is pleased to add a magnificent fortepiano to its collection of keyboard instruments, made in 2020 in the United States by Rodney Regier and modelled on early 19th-century Viennese instruments by Conrad Graf and Ignaz Bösendorfer. This instrument will be heard in a public performance for the first time on Sunday, October 24 in a recital featuring the world-renowned German harpsichordist and pianoforte artist Andreas Staier.
Programme
- MOZART, Fantasia in C minor, K. 475
- HAYDN, Piano Sonata in E-flat major, Hob.XVI:49
- HAYDN, Variations for Piano in F minor, Hob.XVII:6
- SCHUBERT, Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D
