MMFA puts its Pop Art collection on display

Take a trip into the fascinating world of Pop art at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA). The Pop of Life! is a rotational presentation of about 70 pieces from the Museum’s collection that are associated with this movement that had a commanding presence in the 1960s and ‘70s. They include installations, paintings, sculptures, works on paper, as well as decorative arts and design pieces.
The exhibition, which opened on August 31, runs until March 24, 2024.
Drawing inspiration from popular culture and mass media, Pop art set in motion a veritable revolution that, to this day, challenges reified notions of what art can be. Characterized by bright colours, linearity, flatness, cropping, text, series and multiples, the Pop style explicitly evokes, among other things, the mass production associated with consumer culture.
The pervasive infiltration of commercialism, technology and the media into the urban landscape is further reflected in Pop art’s far-reaching subject matter, which encompasses everyday objects, brand-name products, current events, celebrities and a wide array of female archetypes, including comic-book heroines and housewives.
“Presented this fall in juxtaposition with the major exhibition Marisol: A Retrospective, which is devoted to a little-known icon of Pop art, The Pop of Life! highlights a selection of bold and seductive works from our vast collection,” stated Mary-Dailey Desmarais, Chief Curator of the MMFA.
The exhibition brings together works that have rarely or never been shown as well as iconic pieces from the Museum’s collection, made by some 30 artists and designers from Canada (Pierre Ayot, Gilles Boisvert, Chantal duPont, Michel Leclair, Guy Montpetit, Joyce Wieland), North America (Félix Beltrán, David Gilhooly, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol, Tom Wesselmann) and Europe (Guido Drocco, Peter Klasen, Sue Palmer, Verner Panton, Eduardo Paolozzi, Pierre Paulin, Eddie Squires), to name but a few.
“This exhibition offers depictions laced with humour and critical commentary of the real and sometimes frivolous world, alongside works reflecting the social, historical and political events that defined the 1950s to the 1970s,” said Iris Amizlev, Curator – Community Engagement and Projects, MMFA, and curator of the exhibition.
— Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.