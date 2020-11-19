MMFA Foundation's first virtual auction ‘This is Not a Ball’ raised over $215,000

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) Foundation and the event Co-Chairs, SandraChartrand, President of the Sandra and Alain Bouchard Foundation, and Nadine Renaud-Tinker, President of RBC, Quebec Region, RBC Royal Bank, recently announced that the first This is Not a Ball online charity auction held from November 5 to 12 surpassed its target.
Thanks to the generous contributions of invaluable donors, the Foundation's first-ever online auction raised over $215,000. The net proceeds were $115,000 as a goal of the event was to sell works by Quebec and Canadian artists and to pay the artists and gallery owners fair market prices for the works, 20 of which are now going to happy art lovers and collectors.
More than 100 people bid on over 70 lots that included a selection of works by local artists as well as exclusive experiences at the Museum and across Quebec to encourage our ecosystem and local economy. However, art buyers just starting their collections were not left out. Members of the MMFA's Young Philanthropists' Circle (YPC) could access a select group of contemporary works whose starting bids were more accessible.
This initiative, which complements the MMFA's traditional annual ball, aims to provide additional and vital funding to help the Museum pursue its artistic and social mission, which is essential to society, particularly in light of the current pandemic.
Although the virtual auction block is now closed, anyone who wants to contribute to the MMFA Foundation's annual campaign can still give. Go to signedbyyou.ca to discover the different ways you can support your Museum.
— The MMFA Foundation
— AB
