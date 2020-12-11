Miriam Foundation now taking online bids in lieu of Annual Art for Autism Auction

The Miriam Foundation has decided to its postpone in-person 10th Annual Art for Autism Auction to the Fall of 2021 and replace it with a request for donations and an opportunity to bid online for many pieces of art graciously donated to the Miriam Foundation by the artists.
Donations can be made online by clicking here for the Miriam Foundation’s website.
Some of the art pieces are available in an online auction in the Miriam Foundation section of the Challenge VP website include works by Yehouda Chaki, Michael Litvack, André Monet, Mimi Kitner, and Robert Rahal.
Summer Suite, the work pictured above, is a 34″x44″ acrylic on paper 1993 painting by Yehouda Chaki, one of the most renowned Canadian Artists living here in Montréal.
Born in Athens, Chaki lived in Israel and studied in Paris at the Université des Beaux Arts. His work is prominent in Montréal – public and private collections (RBC, Concordia University). He is in six major galleries: Vancouver, Montréal, Toronto and Palm Desert.
The bidding will end at 11:59 p.m. on December 16, 2020.
— Miriam Foundation
— https://www.miriamfoundation.ca/en/events/40-donations-art-for-autism-auction.html
— https://challengevp.bidnraise.com/categorie-produit/miriam-foundation/
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.