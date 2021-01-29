Mindfulness and Movement: Episode 4 of senior web series We’re All In This Together to be released on Jan. 29

January can be a difficult month for some so the team behind We’re All In This Together, the web series for seniors, is very happy to announce that our next episode will focus on Mindfulness & Movement with Mariko Tanabe, and how it can help you cope with the stress of winter and the pandemic.
The episode, to be released on Friday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m., follows Mariko Tanabe, a movement therapist and professional dancer for decades, who uses storytelling to guide viewers through meditation, relaxation and gentle, playful movements to help support the immune system. Inspired by the work Body-Mind Centering, Mariko incorporates therapeutic self-touch techniques, while sharing her Japanese Canadian heritage to encourage us to connect with our own ancestry during the process. And let's face it, who couldn't use a little finger snapping, feet tapping and hand clapping to bring a smile to our face about now? All ability levels can participate!
In other news, We’re All In This Together is also excited to announce that New York Times bestselling author Louise Penny will join them on its first "Author Conversations" episode in February. As it is more important than ever to show support to the senior population of Quebec, this rare interview with one of Quebec’s most famous writers is sure to bring comfort and smiles to all our viewers.
Each bi-weekly episode of the 18-episode web series, directed by Montreal-based, award- winning filmmaker Bobbi Jo Hart, features entertainment, activities and conversations designed to connect with those in need of support and empathy… with a gentle reminder that we are, indeed, all in this together. Episodes released so far can easily be found on YouTube (Search keys words “We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series”) and Facebook (Search "WereAllInThisTogetherQuebec"), and are available for anyone to enjoy.
This is also a great opportunity to take a moment to assure that the seniors around you are able to access the internet, so that they are able to take advantage of all the online resources available to them.
We’re All In This Together Senior Web Series
Episode 3: Art Therapy with Sarah Tevyaw tomorrow
Episode 2: Holiday Concert at Martha Wainwright's URSA
Episode 1: Holiday Baking: Making Sugar Cookies with Hainya & Linda
Seniors Action Quebec works to maintain and enhance the vitality of English-speaking Quebec seniors. All efforts will identify and address challenges and issues to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for English-speaking seniors.
The English Language Arts Network (ELAN) is a meeting place for English-language artists and cultural workers of all disciplines from every region of Quebec, where they can share expertise and resources, build audiences and alliances, seek support, advocate for their interests, and make common cause with the Francophone arts community.
— Seniors Action Quebec
— English Language Arts Network (ELAN)
— AB
