Haute couture takes the spotlight in the McCord Museum’s lively fall calendar. Christian Dior, an exhibition featuring the exceptional work of this major designer along with some fifty dresses, opens for a three-month run in September. In addition to its exhibitions, the Museum is bringing back numerous cultural activities, both on-site and online, with a focus on visitor safety. Finally, new programming includes a Sunday family workshop, Looking after my city, which uses photographs by William Notman, the celebrated Montreal photographer from the 1800s, to encourage discussion and reflection about Montreal. This fall is an ideal time for a safe, enjoyable visit to the Museum!
EXHIBITIONS
Christian Dior, September 25, 2020, to January 3, 2021
- Presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy
This major exhibition on Christian Dior explores the brilliance behind Dior’s dramatic creations that revived the entire Parisian haute couture industry after the devastation of the Second World War. In 1947, he opening of the new couture house and its revolutionary “New Look” swept away the wartime asculine silhouette of women. Featuring pieces drawn from the Royal Ontario Museum’s extensive collection of Christian Dior couture, complemented by a dozen garments from the McCord Museum’s Dress, Fashion and Textiles collection and loans from Dior Héritage, Paris, the exhibition focusses on the period from 1947 to 1957, offering a captivating insight into the creative process and the mechanics of the Parisian haute couture industry during the 1950s. The exhibition was produced by the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto.
This fall, the Museum’s cultural programming will reflect Dior’s influence. Some exhibition-related activities are listed below, and more will be announced at the September 25 exhibition opening.
Chapleau – Profession : Cartoonist, until March 7, 2021
- Presented by La Presse
With his incisive pen and devilishly sharp strokes, Chapleau shows us the hilarious side of Quebec society. Politicians, celebrities and other public figures—everyone is fair game for the Montreal cartoonist’s scathing humour. The exhibition, which features over 150 original cartoons, sketches and illustrations, reveals unknown facets of this multidisciplinary artist. With the focus inevitably on satire, the exhibition looks back at 50 years of Quebec popular culture and current affairs.
Exhibition-related activity
Conversation with Serge Chapleau October 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. Free – On-site at the Museum and live-streamed on social media.
— Musée Mccord
— AB
