McCord Museum reopening on February 11: Christian Dior back on display

Starting Thursday, February 11, the McCord Museum is welcoming visitors once again to a safe environment and pleasant experience of the world of haute couture. The Christian Dior exhibition will open to allow more people to admire the sumptuous creations of the brilliant Paris couturier.
Christian Dior
Drawing capacity crowds before the Museum’s temporary closure due to the pandemic, which happens only five days after its opening, the popular Christian Dior exhibition featuring 51 garments from the eponymous couturier is once again open to the public. Montrealers can now explore the iconic lines of the New Look, along with the luxury textiles and romantic embroideries that made Dior’s reputation, in an elegant—and safe—setting. Produced by the Royal Ontario Museum and presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, the exhibition covers the first 10 years of the House of Dior, from its founding in 1947 by Christian Dior to his death in 1957.
Displayed in seven distinct areas, extraordinary outfits and numerous objects enable visitors to explore every step of the creative process, from the sketch to the final dress. After introducing the man and his fashion house, the journey begins with a look at the haute couture ateliers, where the various stages of creating a garment are illustrated in drawings, photographs and patterns. This is followed by three areas devoted, in turn, to daytime outfits, late afternoon dresses, and evening wear. Finally, one area is dedicated to the craftspeople who worked with Dior and another to all the accessories designed by the couturier, like perfume, shoes and jewellery, loaned by the Dior Héritage archival collection.
ALSO TO BE SEEN AT THE MUSEUM
Chapleau, Profession: Cartoonist
- Presented by La Presse
With his incisive pen and devilishly sharp strokes, Chapleau shows us the hilarious side of Quebec society. Politicians, celebrities and other public figures—everyone is fair game for the Montreal cartoonist’s scathing humour. The exhibition, which features over 150 original cartoons, sketches and illustrations, reveals unknown facets of this multidisciplinary artist. With the focus inevitably on satire, the exhibition looks back at 50 years of Quebec popular culture and current affairs.
Griffintown – Evolving Montreal – Last Chance!
As seen through the lens of Montreal photographer Robert Walker, known for his colour street photographs, Griffintown reveals the radical changes that have been wrought on this neighbourhood’s urban fabric. With its display of some 20 large-format photographs, enriched by a projection of about 100 others from the same series and historical photographs from the Museum’s collection, the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on the tension between the rapid growth of real estate development in Griffintown and the preservation of its heritage.
Wearing our Identity – The First Peoples Collection
The permanent exhibition invites visitors to discover the heritage of the First Peoples of Canada and appreciate the richness of their cultures through clothing and accessories. The exhibition also features three works by Nadia Myre, a contemporary artist and member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Nation.
Tickets are on sale now on the Museum website.
COVID-19: proven measures for a safe visit
The Museum adheres to strict hygiene measures to ensure a safe and pleasant visitor experience. In order to secure a spot, since tickets are limited, it is strongly recommended to reserve your visit to the Museum by purchasing tickets online. For more information on the safety measures in place, please visit the Museum Website.
Tour the museum virtually
Visitors can still enjoy our virtual guided tours of the Museum’s main exhibitions in the company of a mediator. Available through Zoom, these 45-minute tours enable participants to explore an entire exhibition while discussing a variety of topics with a member of the Museum team. The Christian Dior, Chapleau, Profession: Cartoonist and Wearing Our Identity – The First Peoples Collection exhibitions will be available for tours on Sundays, and also on Thursdays for Christian Dior. This initiative is designed to replace the interactive tours usually offered on-site at the Museum.
The detailed schedule is available on the Museum Website.
Opening hours
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission Adults: $19 | Seniors: $17 | Students (ages 13-30): $14 | 12 and under: Free Indigenous people: Free
- Due to government imposed curfews, Wednesday nights are cancelled until further notice.
The McCord Museum is the museum of all Montrealers, a social history museum that celebrates life in Montreal, both past and present—its history, its people, and its communities.
— THE MCCORD MUSEUM
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.