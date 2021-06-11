From June 19 to 21, the McCord Museum is inviting Montrealers to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day by visiting, free of charge, There Once Was a Song by Meryl McMaster and the permanent exhibition Wearing Our Identity – The First Peoples Collection. It is an ideal occasion to learn more about Indigenous cultures from the Museum’s permanent exhibition before it closes on June 27. The Museum theatre will also be presenting free screenings of Smudge, a short film by Pepper O’bomsawin.
FREE EXHIBITIONS
Wearing Our Identity – The First Peoples Collection
The public has until June 27 to visit—or revisit—the Museum’s permanent exhibition on the heritage of First Peoples in Canada. On display since 2013, the exhibition highlights their rich culture through clothing and accessories, as well as three works by contemporary Algonquin artist Nadia Myre, an Algonquin member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation.
There Once Was a Song by Meryl McMaster – until August 15
This exhibition by Meryl McMaster, an artist of nêhiyaw (Plains Cree), British and Dutch heritage, examines the relation between humans and nature through three original works inspired by late 19th century glass bell jars from the McCord Museum’s Material Cultures collection. Symbols of another era, these jars containing mounted animals and dried plants were the starting point for the artist’s creative process.
FREE CONTINUOUS SCREENING
Throughout the weekend, the Museum and the Festival Quartiers Danses will present Smudge, a 5-minute short directed by Pepper O’bomsawin filmed in part in the exhibition Wearing Our Identity – The First Peoples Collection. The film features a rich collaboration between the Museum and dancers Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo and Emily Kahente Diabo.
SMUDGE: [definition] “A ritual practised by many Indigenous peoples that involves burning medicinal plants and immersing yourself in the smoke. It is used to cleanse, bring good energy, dispel negativity, and connect with our ancestors and the Earth.”
The Museum adheres to strict hygiene measures to ensure a safe and pleasant visitor experience. In order to secure a spot, you must reserve your visit by obtaining a ticket online. For more information on the safety measures in place, please visit the Museum Website. [ https://www.musee-mccord.qc.ca/en/safety-measures/ ]
Due to current safety measures, the number of visitors inside the Museum at any given time is limited. You must reserve your tickets through the Museum’s virtual Admission Desk.
- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays and Sundays, 9 to 7 p.m.
If you wish to visit the exhibitions Christian Dior and Chapleau, Profession: Cartoonist during these three days, you must still purchase a ticket.
— The McCord Museum
