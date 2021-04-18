McCord Museum extends Christian Dior exhibit until late September

The McCord Museum recently announced the extension of the Christian Dior Haute Couture exhibition until September 26 to allow more people to come and discover it.
Extremely popular and well received among visitors, the exhibition features 51 garments by the eponymous designer and has been seen by near sold out crowds since the Museum reopened in February.
Produced by the Royal Ontario Museum and presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, the exhibition covers the first 10 years of the House of Dior, from its founding in 1947 by Christian Dior to his death in 1957.
Displayed in seven distinct areas, extraordinary outfits and numerous objects enable visitors to explore every step of the creative process, from the sketch to the final dress. After introducing the man and his fashion house, the journey begins with a look at the haute couture ateliers, where the various stages of creating a garment are illustrated in drawings, photographs and patterns. This is followed by three areas devoted, in turn, to daytime outfits, late afternoon dresses, and evening wear. Finally, one area is dedicated to the craftspeople who worked with Dior and another to all the accessories designed by the couturier, like perfume, shoes and jewellery, loaned by the Dior Héritage archival collection.
Also to be seen at the museum:
There Once Was A Song – Meryl McMaster – Until August 15
There Once Was A Song by Meryl McMaster, an artist of nêhiyaw (Plains Cree), British and Dutch heritage, examines the relation between humans and nature through three original works inspired by late 19th century glass bell jars from the Museum’s Material Culture collection. Symbols of another era, these jars containing mounted animals and dried plants were the starting point for Meryl McMaster’s creative process. For the first time, Meryl McMaster has created an exhibition where she combines photography, her preferred art form, with other media like video and sculpture.
Wearing our identity – The First Peoples collection – Until June 27
The permanent exhibition invites visitors to discover the heritage of the First Peoples of Canada and appreciate the richness of their cultures through clothing and accessories. The exhibition also features three works by Nadia Myre, a contemporary artist and member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Nation.
Chapleau – profession: cartoonist – Until January 9, 2022
Presented by La Presse. With his incisive pen and devilishly sharp strokes, Chapleau shows us the hilarious side of Quebec society. Politicians, celebrities and other public figures—everyone is fair game for the Montreal cartoonist’s scathing humour. The exhibition, which features over 150 original cartoons, sketches and illustrations, reveals unknown facets of this multidisciplinary artist. With the focus inevitably on satire, the exhibition looks back at 50 years of Quebec popular culture and current affairs.
Tickets are on sale now on the Museum website.
COVID-19: proven measures for a safe visit
The Museum adheres to strict hygiene measures to ensure a safe and pleasant visitor experience. In order to secure a spot, since tickets are limited, it is mandatory to reserve your visit to the Museum by purchasing tickets online. For more information on the safety measures in place, please visit the Museum Website.
— McCord Museum
— https://www.musee-mccord.qc.ca/en/
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.