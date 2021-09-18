McCord museum at the heart of a long-distance correspondence with Exquisite Score

Until February 27, 2022, the McCord Museum, in collaboration with MOMENTA Biennale de l’image, presents the work of Caroline Monnet and Laura Ortman, two Indigenous artists who live more than 600 kilometres apart, in the exhibition Exquisite Score.
Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a world mixing the sounds of Laura Ortman, a musician of White Mountain Apache descent living in New York, with the images of Caroline Monnet, an artist of Anishinaabe and French heritage who lives in Montreal. The two artists drew inspiration from being unable to work together as planned in the Museum’s archive due to the pandemic. Their installation From My House To Yours is the result of correspondence from their respective homes in Montreal and New York over several months.
Through their exchange of letters, images drawn from previous projects, audio recordings of everyday objects and musical excerpts composed specifically for the occasion, the artists explored metaphorically and materially the topography of the land that stretched out between them.
Titled Sensing Nature, the 17th edition of the bienniale takes place from September 8 to October 24, 2021. This edition is curated by Stefanie Hessler with the collaboration of Camille Georgeson-Usher, Maude Johnson and Himali Singh Soin.
A free discussion in English on Zoom around the work of Exquisite Score takes place on October 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. when the public is invited to join the artists and the curator of MOMENTA 2021, Stefanie Hessler, during a virtual discussion about the theme of the bienniale Sensing Nature and the creative process behind the installation From My House To Yours. All of the information about access and reservations can be found on our website.
Caroline Monnet (Anishinaabe / French; born in Ottawa, Canada; lives in Tiohtià:ke / Mooniyang / Montreal, Canada) is interested in representations of identity, using her own Algonquian roots and cultural histories as fertile ground for her reflections. In her multidisciplinary works, industrial materials and seriality come into dialogue with vernacular objects or motifs
Laura Ortman (White Mountain Apache, born in Whiteriver, Arizona, United States; lives in Brooklyn, New York, United States) intertwines music, performance and visual art to evoke the multiple identities and emotions that she harbours. Ortman, a violinist, takes inspiration from Indigenous musical traditions to compose “sound sculptures” in which her instrument—its strings, the wood and other parts—are as important as the sounds produced.
— McCord Museum
— AB
