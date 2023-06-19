Martin Dansky’s holding ‘Multicoloured Curves’ vernissage on June 24

Montreal artist Martin Dansky will hold a vernissage of his work on Saturday, June 24 from 5-7 p.m. at the Montreal Arts Centre, 1842 William St. in Griffintown. Admission is free.
His exhibition, titled “Multicoloured Curves" showcases Dansky’s unique perspective, shaped by the influences of renowned masters like Wassily Kandinsky, Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, and M.C. Escher. It also explores the influence of fractal drawings — built on complex geometric shapes — captivating viewers with their vivid colours and forms.
Dansky painted as a child but began taking it seriously in the mid 1970s and has been actively painting since 1977. Since then, he has moved through various styles and media, always willing to explore new themes.
Self taught, Dansky incorporated training at Italy’s Il Ponte Gallery for engraving and oil painting from1994-96 along with serious study at medical school in Rome. He painted professionally in Italy from 1992 to 1997 then spent a year in Yemen before returning to his native Montreal. He later completed a certificate course in graphic design at Concordia University and followed pastel drawing courses at the Galerie Baz-Art and again with Ateliers d'éducation populaire du Plateau AEP with Michel Tiffet.
There is a subtle sense of irony found in many of his paintings. Dansky incorporates psychic elements into his highly coloured oils. Elements of unrest and vivacity occur throughout, even in his still life sketches the objects seem to skittle away. And through it all, there is always a balance of colour. Many say the paintings have to be revisited more than once to be fully appreciated for their intricate detail.
He has exhibited extensively abroad as well as his in his hometown of Montreal. His work has appeared in private and public companies and is advertised in Italy, Canada, England and Yemen.
He works with oils, acrylics, China ink, dry point and other engraving and his various themes include still life, cityscapes and portraits. Besides his accomplishments as an artist Dansky is recognized as a serious actor, boasting a long list of credits in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.