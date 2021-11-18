Lucien returns to Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse

Lucien is back for a two-week run of his new show, Lucien in Trumpland, running November 16-28. Already two additional performances have been added.
“It’s always good news when Marshall Button makes a return visit to Upper Canada Playhouse,” stated Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “Especially when he has his wise and witty buddy Lucien in tow. Everyone knows good times are here.”
Every couple of years, one of Canada’s most popular blue-collar philosophers takes to the Playhouse stage in Morrisburg, Ontario with his take on current affairs and the state of world. From politics, marriage, and everything in between, Lucien has something to say about it. And it’s always both hilarious and thought-provoking.
His newest show, Lucien in Trumpland, finds Lucien on a Florida beach during the pandemic, where he meets up again with the legendary ‘Young Fella’ to whom he imparts his latest views on life. He recounts tales of his first time outside Canada and his ill-fated drive to Florida involving a stopover in Washington during the storming of the Capitol.
It’s vintage Lucien as he highlights the same joys and sorrows everyone shares on life’s journey. Button and Lucien have been described by the Ottawa Citizen as “a cultural icon and a kind of gift from him to the rest of the country.”
Lucien is not the only connection Button has with the Playhouse. He served as the theatre’s artistic director for over a decade and was instrumental in the birth and growth of the theatre company. In fact, he was hands-on in repurposing the current venue from a toothbrush factory to the 275-seat self-contained theatre venue it is today.
During Button’s tenure it was often filled to capacity with audiences packing the theatre to see such popular shows such as The Honeymooners, Hands of Healing and A Seaway Story. Button early discovered the talents of a budding playwright, Norm Foster, and the Playhouse was one of the theatres that produced some of the playwright’s early works, like The Affections of May, and My Darling Judith, well before Foster went on to become Canada’s most-produced playwright.
Lucien was also a Playhouse staple then, and Button’s many performances of the character drew large audiences that would sustain and grow the theatre company.
Lucien in Trumpland is the fourth production in The Playhouse’s 2021 Fall Season. The season will conclude with the return of Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band with Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree Nov. 30 to Dec. 19. Plans are already being made for an exciting 2022 season to be announced early in the new year.
- Lucien in Trumpland plays November 16-28.
- 2 p.m. matinees Tues., Wed., Thurs., Sat., Sun.
- 2 pm & 8 pm shows Thurs., Fri., Sat.
- Tickets: 613-543-3713 or 877-550-3650
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.