Look up. Look way up: Montreal’s Mural Festival back for 11th edition June 8-18

This summer, MURAL, the non-profit organization working primarily in Montreal, will present the 11th edition of its public art festival featuring mural art, musical performances, digital and technological installations and works, and exhibitions on and around Saint-Laurent Blvd.
MURAL Festival 2023, which runs June 8 to 18, will welcome several world-renowned artists, including Brazilian twin brothers Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo, known as the artistic duo Osgemeos, who will produce a large mural on Saint-Laurent. Other large-scale murals will be created by Americans Cleon Peterson and Lauren YS, along with Tima, from Morocco. Lithuanian artist Egle Zvirblyte will create a mural and several art installations. French artist Saype will produce a gigantic short-lived work on the grass of a local park. Bordalo II, from Portugal, will make a sculpture-based mural. And Isaac Cordal from Spain will spread the love leaving his miniature installations everywhere along The Main.
Canucks are well represented with Montrealers Projet TYXNA and Kezna Dalz, as well as Montreal-based street artist Roadsworth, who will produce several illusionist works on the street and the sidewalks of Saint-Laurent. Toronto’s Alex Bacon and Shalak Attack will also produce large murals and birdO will create a huge inflatable work that will be installed on the site of the Mile End Bloc Parties. Finally, a large metal sculpture will be created by the one and only Junko.
As for those Bloc Parties, well, they have moved from the parking lot on Saint-Laurent — which will soon become home to the Montreal Holocaust Museum — to a new stage located at the corner of rue de Gaspé and rue Bernard in Mile End. The site will host all paid musical events, including:
On Friday, June 9, Koffee, a Jamaican reggae musician, singer-songwriter, rapper, deejay and guitarist who, in 2020, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.
On Saturday, June 10, the legendary Afrobeat and Afrohouse vibes of the Moonshine collective Block Party, with Maureen, Nonso Amadi, Djibril Cissé, Pierre Kwenders (DJ Set), San Farafina and many others.
On Friday, June 16, Ferg, Harlem’s Trap Lord, accompanied by several local talents.
And on Saturday, June 17, Dinos, a Cameroonian-born rapper who grew up in France and is a key figure in that country’s hip-hop scene. Opening will be Montrealers High Klassified, Rymz and NoKliché and more.
For tickets and info, visit www.muralfestival.com
