Montreal City Voices (MCV), a chorus of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, and a member of Harmony Inc., recently announced that Jean MacBeth has marked 50 years of membership.
The Lachine, Quebec resident started her incredibly fulfilling journey with MCV on January 16, 1970 and has been an active contributor to the chorus’s mission of musical excellence ever since.
Jean has served in a number of leadership roles in the chorus, including show chairman, contest chairman and secretary. To explain why she has remained a member for so long, Jean said “the chorus has been a large part of my life and has been a happy experience. It has been nurturing as well, because of the camaraderie in the group.”
While engaged in her hobby, she worked as a teacher with expertise in special education. After having been retired for a number of years now Jean plans to enjoy participating in the chorus as long as she is able.
Montreal City Voices, based in DDO, is a member of Harmony, Inc., an international, non-profit organization whose purpose is to empower all women through education, friendship, and a cappella singing in the barbershop style. Under normal circumstances, this award-winning chorus rehearses on Wednesday evenings, and performs in the community at seniors’ residences, private functions, and shows, as well as at Harmony contests. During the current Covid-19 crisis, the members continue to keep in touch virtually.
For more information visit montrealcityvoices.com
— Gail Kelsall
— Montreal City Voices
