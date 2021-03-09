Local TV series puts spotlight on English language literary scene

Joining the roster of English programming on MAtv, the community channel operated by Quebec’s main cable provider, Vidéotron, is Writers Unbound, a new series hosted by Shelley Pomerance.
The six thematic 30-minute episodes put the spotlight on Montreal’s English-language literary industry by featuring in-depth interviews with two local writers and ending with weekly reading suggestions from a local bookseller.
The first episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 2, saw authors Greg Santos and Shanice Nicole talk about the challenges of childhood. Anna Leventhal, the former executive director of AELAQ (Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec) discussed AELAQ’s involvement with the show, while the reading recommendations were provided by popular Mile End bookstore Drawn & Quarterly.
“First of all, it’s really nice to be invited to do a show by MAtv because it’s exactly what they do,” said Pomerance during a recent telephone interview. “They are a community station and they are really devoted to diversity — more than I thought, actually. And not only are they very devoted to diversity, but Anna Leventhal, who developed the program, really made sure that it was a diverse program.”
Pomerance, a lifelong Montrealer, is well known in the city’s artistic and literary communities as an arts journalist. She spent more that 20 years as a CBC Radio contributor and host — including Saturday Spotlight and All in a Weekend — and most recently with the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival in a variety of capacities from English media public relations to English language programming.
Positive reaction to the new show has been swift, most notably from the community of English writers.
“I don’t think there’s ever been a television program devoted to English language books in Montreal,” said Pomerance. “You can’t believe the love I am receiving. I mean, I’m not a Facebook person but when I put stuff about the show up on Facebook I’m getting all these love letters and emails from writers. It’s such a nice thing.”
While CBC Radio provides a regular platform for the nation’s literary community with shows like Writers & Company, hosted by Eleanor Wachtel, and The Next Chapter, helmed by Shelagh Rogers, Montreal’s English writers have no local outlets and have to compete for attention.
“Montreal authors used to say to me, and this as far back as 20 years ago, that it’s so hard to get covered by national media. They go for the Toronto authors and maybe authors from out west and out east,” said Pomerance. “I don’t know why Montreal authors had a hard time getting the spotlight on them. But that’s why something like Blue Metropolis is so important to local writers because it’s international but there is also a focus on local writers as well.”
When asked to describe the state of English language publishing in this province, Pomerance said that was one of the questions she asked Leventhal on the first show, before providing her own answer.
“It’s a struggle,” she said. “I think publishing is always a struggle but I think being an English language publisher in Québec for sure is a struggle. At the same time, in a way, it’s thriving because there are a lot of authors here writing in English.”
New shows air Tuesday evenings at 8:30 pm and are rebroadcast several times throughout the week. For more information and a broadcast schedule, visit https://en.matv.ca/montreal/my-shows/writers-unbound
