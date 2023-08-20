Lights up on Norm Foster’s Drinking Alone at Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse

Comedy and fireworks explode in the midst of a dysfunctional family reunion in Norm Foster’s Drinking Alone, playing August 17 to September 3 at Morrisburg, Ontario’s Upper Canada Playhouse.
The play is vintage Foster with characters everyone can immediately identify with and the real life situations in which they find themselves. True to Foster’s reputation for plays that display humour and heart, Drinking Alone creates the tension of a divided family get together and tempers it with the kind of comedy Canada’s most produced playwright is famous for.
Joe and Carrie have rarely seen their estranged father Ivan since he left them and their mother 25 years ago. Both are suspicious of his motives when he makes a rare visit with his new wife Phyllis. Joe hires Renee, an escort from a service called Dates Ahoy, to pose as his fiancée for the evening so that he can impress his father. It doesn’t take long for the gloves to come off when old scores come to the surface, tempers flare, discoveries are made and everything but the dishes are thrown around as the family deals with their checkered past. It’s all down to Renee, the hired help, to try to referee this explosive reunion and her hilarious attempts to bring peace to the proceedings while hiding her real identity is a source of constant entertainment throughout the show.
Playing Joe’s escort, Renee, is one of The Playhouse’s favourite actresses, AnnaMarie Lea. Lea has been a regular performer on the Playhouse stage and is known for her many comedic performances. She is the Artistic Producing Director of The Cow Patti Theatre Company, now situated in Alberta in its 27th Season and can be seen in the upcoming Hallmark movie, Mr. Christmas.
Linda Goranson plays Phyllis and happens to be one of the busiest actresses in the country. Goranson appeared in Playhouse shows and has also performed all over the country from Orillia to Prince George and every theatre in between.
Patriarch Ivan is played by Daniel Michael Karpenchuk, playing Carrie is Erin MacKinnon and The Playhouse welcomes veteran actor Matthew Olver for the first time in the role of Joe Todd.
Drinking Alone is Foster’s gift to actors and audience alike. It quickly introduces everyone to fascinating characters involved in engaging and heartfelt situations that have a lot to say about life itself. Like all Foster plays, Drinking Alone deals with issues that are close to the bone but not far from the funny bone.
Drinking Alone plays August 17 to September 3. For information call 613-543-3713; 877-550-3650, or visit https://uppercanadaplayhouse.com/
— Upper Canada Playhouse
— AB
