Lakeshore Players Dorval presents As Bees in Honey Drown May 11-20 at John Rennie High

Lakeshore Players Dorval presents As Bees in Honey Drown from May 11-20 at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire. Written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Steve Gillam, the play is the second production of the Players’ 58th season of community theatre.
As Bees in Honey Drown is a fable for an age that chooses image over substance. This smart, sassy, satirical comedy explores the pitfalls of our unquenchable thirst for instant fame and celebrity, and the lives of the eager almost famous who easily become the victims of those who promise big but empty dreams.
After his first novel is published, author Evan Wyler appears in a magazine as this week's "hot new thing", catching the eye of the beautiful and captivating Alexa Vere de Vere who hires him to write a screenplay based on her exotic life. Caught up in the absolutely fabulous whirlwind that is Alexa's life, Evan is introduced to a world of lavish spending, glamorous parties, and even love.
On the brink of drowning in the alluringly sweet honey of Alexa's world, Evan questions what is real and what isn't. In the end, he discovers that life is short, but art lasts forever. No one pulls the cashmere over the eyes of a writer.
As Bees in Honey Drown is an award-winning play by Beane, best known for the screenplay To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. The cast includes Melanie Desjardins, Megan Fisher, Don Fletcher, Andrew McLennan, Chris von Roretz and Steph von Roretz.
John Rennie High School is located at 501 St. Jean Blvd. in Pointe-Claire. Opening night is Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performances take place May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees May 14 and 20 at 2 p.m. For tickets call 514-631-8718 or reserve online at lakeshoreplayers.brownpapertickets.com
— Lakeshore Players Dorval
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.