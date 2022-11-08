Lakeshore Players Dorval excited to be back with Lost in Yonkers

Lost in Yonkers, the play by Neil Simon, helped establish the playwright as a major force in the art of playwriting after it won him the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Lakeshore Players Dorval is excited to be presenting their rendition of Lost in Yonkers from November 10-19 at Lakeside Academy with both evening and matinee shows.
The play takes place in 1942 and revolves around the Kurnitz family, played by both veterans to the stage as well as a few new faces. Jay, who is 15, and his 13-year-old brother Arty move from the Bronx to Yonkers to temporarily live with their strict grandmother and her daughter Aunt Bella, so that their father Eddie can take a traveling sales job and pay off his late wife's medical debt. While the play is peppered with comedic moments, this drama, which examines family dynamics and attachment to one’s hometown, is just what everyone needs right now, Director Donna Byrne said. “What a perfect play to put on now! How many have lost their way the last couple of years? Everybody [in this production] must find their way back to some sort of normalcy, just as we are. It’s a very endearing story.”
The theatre group had decided on doing a production of Lost in Yonkers prior to COVID. They had done all the casting in 2020 and had their first read through on March 13, the Friday before the initial lockdown. Then, they went on a break for two years. “We didn’t know if it was ever going to happen,” admitted Byrne. “We felt it out with some of the actors to see if they were still on board, and we had to recast some of the younger cast members. Finally, we had our cast and we set sail on rehearsals after a very long hiatus.”
Tickets for Lost in Yonkers are now on sale online, or they can be purchased at the door prior to the show. The cast and crew of the production are excited to take the stage, once again, in front of a live audience. “It’s been a long time coming,” Byrne said. “We are all so happy to be putting on this show, and I know everyone is getting a lot of joy out of it. Our youngest cast member is 15 and it goes up to 60, so we’ve built quite the multigenerational family dynamic. And we all absolutely adore this story.”
