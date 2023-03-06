Lakeshore Light Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers

It’s been a challenging few years for the Lakeshore Light Opera. Amid the pandemic, lockdowns, and trying to keep everyone safe and healthy, they had been working on a show, The Gondoliers, and now they’re finally hitting the stage March 10 to 18 at the Theatre Vanier College.
“It’s a big relief for the cast and crew to finally put on this show,” explained Stage Director Coralie Heiler. “Even speaking for myself, I love to be on stage as well and I have missed it a lot too. It’s great to be able to direct this show and feel the excitement from the cast to finally be back in front of a live audience.”
The Gondoliers is the story of the search for the King of Barataria, who was abducted as a child by the Spanish Inquisition and placed in the home of a well-loved Venetian gondolier who just happened to have a son of the same age. Marco and Giuseppe grew up as brothers, learning the trade of the gondolieri, until the day the Grand Inquisitor arrived and revealed to them that the King of Barataria had been killed and the prince was called to assume the crown. But who will be the prince? Finally, the Prince’s foster mother is found, only to reveal the baby mix-up was considerably more complicated than anyone had imagined.
“It’s a lot of fun and it has an unexpected twist,” Heiler said. “It’s a family-friendly show: it’s colourful and bright, and the songs are fun. There’s going to be some jokes that only the adults will get but overall, it’s family friendly. But it’s also a great date night. If you want to go out and you’re looking for something to do, this would be a great opportunity.”
There are both evening and matinee performances of The Gondoliers, with a cast of 30 volunteer performers and a professional 18-piece orchestra. Proceeds from the annual show will, as always, be given to the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. The Lakeshore Light Opera is a registered charity and a long-time partner of the Foundation, having donated nearly $250,000 to the organization to date. “It feels so good to give back to the community at the same time as doing something we really love,” said Heiler.
Tickets are on sale at www.LLO.org or can be purchased at the door.
