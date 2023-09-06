The end of summer doesn’t just signify back to school time, it is also a return to fall activities for fall and winter sports activities. In this tough economy where families are making tough choices, denying their children the opportunity to participate in their favourite sport, be it a team or individual discipline, is something parents work hard to avoid. It is estimated that one in three children are unable to take part in a sport due to financial constraints facing their family.
Fortunately there are organizations out there helping to ease the pain of registration fees, which are not impervious to inflationary influences forcing a rise in their cost. KidSport Canada is one such organization and recently received a commitment from Icy Hot for $500,000 over the next three years to help provide more kids access to organized sports.
KidSport Canada has been around since 1993 and over the past five years the organization has raised over 40 million dollars. The grants that KidSport Canada has issued has allowed 188,000 youths across the nation to participate in their chosen sport. With the participation of Icy Hot another 1,600 kids will get help towards paying for registration and equipment.
Professional Canadian skater Elladj Baldé, who started his path with the Pierrefonds Figure Skating Club is the Icy Hot-KidSport ambassador. “This honestly means everything,” Elladj Baldé said. “I think it really sums up and embodies everything that I am and everything that I strive to accomplish in my life, you know, as a professional athlete, but also as a skater of colour and coming from parents that immigrated to Canada. It was always really, really hard for my family to afford sports and there were three of us, me and my younger sisters were all skating so my parents struggled a lot. If it wasn’t for various sources of help and grants and things like that I wouldn’t be here today. So to see Icy Hot commit to donation as large as is, it’s going to help thousands of kids. So to be an ambassador for it and have your voice help to push it forward it’s honestly an honour.”
As a a former Sport Etudes student Baldé also feels that there’s no better time than now for families to check out the KidSport Canada program with back to school expenses mounting. “As an athlete who attended a sports study program, school and sports were phenomenal,” he said.
A true ambassador championing the cause, Baldé wants to see more companies follow Icy Hot’s lead in giving back to the community. “A lot of big companies should follow the example of Icy Hot that is dedicating themselves to helping shift the way our society is functioning right now,” he said. “It’s helping move it into direction where we’re going to be in a better place we’re going to make society a better place.”
To learn more about the Icy Hot — KidSport partnership, please go to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.