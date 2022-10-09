Justine A. Chambers and Laurie Young join forces at the Agora de la danse Oct. 19-22

Justine A. Chambers and Laurie Young take to the stage of the Agora de la danse to explore a wide range of small gestures linked to resistance in One Hundred More, a physical and public declaration of what it means to resist, October 19-22 at Agora de la danse, 1435 De Bleury St. In Montreal.
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movements, Chambers and Young, both mothers and women of colour, shift away from discourse so as to create a reversal of values within the territory of the body. From a simple shift of focus to the iconic “Hands up, don’t shoot” movement, the two women portray infinite gestures as powerful refusals to submit. They construct in real time their own physical archive of resistance.
Theatre also represents a system, which they reduce here to its simplest expression – a bare bones set design, its minimal sound and lighting supporting the dancers.
Living a continent apart — one works in Berlin, the other in Vancouver — the two artists share a fascination for the political, social, and physical ramifications of gestures.
Young is a Canadian based in Berlin and is one of the founders of the renowned German company Sasha Waltz and Guests. Chambers lives and works in the unceded territory of the Coast Salish nations, a part of British Columbia that isn’t quite part of Canada. Her work is anchored in a collaborative approach to developing social choreographies drawn from daily life, as seen in Family Dinner and The Lexicon, presented at Agora de la danse in 2016.
From Young’s relational choreography to the social choreography of Chambers is only a small step, but one they gladly made for their first co-creation in Montreal. Each has a distinct approach, but their research keys on how their bodies are choreographed by culture, family, social events and power structures.
One hundred more was inspired by the Erin Manning essay The Minor Gesture, an inquiry into the politics of movement.
Presented Thurs. to Fri., Oct. 19, 20, 21 at 7 p.m., and Sat. Oct 22 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://agoradanse.com/
— Anthony Bonaparte
