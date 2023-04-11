Once upon a time there was an eccentric character known as Bicycle Bob. It was the 1970s. Bicycle Bob wanted more bike paths in Montreal and to see officials make a more concerted effort to help the city become bike friendly, despite our cold weather and months of snow. And the incredible thing is, he did.
His antics to create change might have been a little “out there” (like showing up at the bank of the St. Lawrence River dressed as Moses and “parting” the water to help get bikes off the island. It sparked the idea to create bike paths on the bridges years later, but he proved that when you truly believe and work toward something, you can accomplish anything.
Bicycle Bob, born Robert Silverman, was that man, and he’s the subject of a new kid’s book called Bicycle Bob and the Bike Revolution written by local columnist, director, and actor Josh Freed. Freed not only wrote about Bicycle Bob but knew him personally as they were neighbours.
“Bob was a crazy, passionate character whose ideas were laughed at for decades,” Freed said. “He was easy to dismiss as a lunatic but really, all he was was a visionary. Because he was such a character, it’s a great idea for a kid’s book: it says, you can look silly, look dumb, and feel left behind, but if you have an idea in your head maybe you’re right. Don’t be scared to be unusual or to have an unusual idea.”
Bob lived by many mottos, particularly the slogan, “Make the impossible possible”. “Bob had this idea in the 1970s and everybody laughed at him. We live in one of the snowiest, coldest cities in North America, and Montreal is considered one of the best bike cities in the world. It’s inspiring for kids: you can make anything happen if you believe in it strongly enough, and you can have weird ideas and make them come true.”
Today, Montreal has a network of more than 850 kilometres of bike paths as well as the Bixi bicycle system, both of which were originally thought of by Bicycle Bob.
While Freed wrote the words for this book, Bicycle Bob and the Bike Revolution was illustrated by Rimouski’s Vicky (Satoji) Amos, who put her unique local spin on the bright and colourful drawings. “I wanted it to have a Montreal look, so I thought ‘what says Montreal?’ and it was orange cones,” Freed said. “I wanted them everywhere: on streets and in trees and on people’s heads. The key was to make it look very Montreal just to make it funny [so] parents and kids could laugh at them. It was a back-and-forth process for a few months that started very primitively and developed. Half the fun of the book was watching the cartoons get sharper and more colourful in the process.”
Bicycle Bob wasn’t just a media personality to Freed, but he was also a friend. “I’d be out on my balcony, and he’d be screaming the world news at me with fabulous enthusiasm. He was like a town crier,” he said. “He was a crazy person but so enthusiastic you’d get caught up. He was a nut but a visionary nut. And if there hadn’t been a Bob, we’d be 30 years behind. He was a wonderful, crazy guy, and I loved Bob. He was so zany and he made me laugh. He changed the face of Montreal more than anybody since him. I’m sorry he wasn’t famous enough in his day. Bicycle Bob was a Montreal superhero.”
The book, published by Kata, is also available in French.
