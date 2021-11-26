Jon Lachlan Stewart’s ‘Jonathan: A Seagull Parable’ at Salle Fred-Barry until Dec. 11

Surreal SoReal Theatre (SSRT) — the new company-in-residence at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier’s Fred Barry Hall — for the first time has joined forces with Geordie Theatre to present Jonathan: A Seagull Parable, written and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart, and loosely based on the work of Richard Bach.
With a unique creative team, including internationally acclaimed choreographer Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, Lachlan Stewart brings together disabled and non-disabled performers on stage in a tri-lingual piece (English, French, body) that aims to inspire and move us in unexpected ways.
Inspired by Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach, Lachlan Stewart’s work follows a young rebellious seagull who, tired of his clan’s repetitive routine, tries to fly differently, swooping with deep dives and barrels; practices considered useless for the life of a gull. Forced into exile, the adventurer finds refuge in a new clan and, through time and guidance, and despite the disdain of his former community, he returns home with the mission of teaching his community new ways of flying.
"The idea for a production involving artists living with disability came about when I heard Yousef Kadoura, a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada who lives with disability, talk about how his disability brings deeper layers of meaning to the roles he interprets,” stated Lachlan Stewart. “Our production is not only a reflection on the society we live in today: it is a theatre experience that joins artists we rarely see together onstage, and SSRT sees this as a unique and powerful experience for teen and adult audiences alike. With Geordie's support, we want to create a show for teen and adult audiences that can encourage us to think about the world we live in - and who lives in it - a little differently."
Lachlan Stewart founded Surreal SoReal Theatre in 2006 with Vincent Forcier. From its humble beginnings, SSRT has challenged and innovated different theatrical forms through highly physical work, while bringing together English and French speaking artists.
Jonathan: A Seagull Parable, runs from November 23 to December 11 at Théâtre Denise-Pelletier, Salle Fred-Barry, 4353, Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal (Quebec), H1V 1Y2. Written and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart and translated by Marilyn Perreault, it features Prince Amponsah, Yousef Kadoura, Marilyn Perreault, Luca "Lazylegz" Patuelli, Julie Tamiko Manning and Lesly Velázquez.
Here is the schedule and this is where you can purchase tickets.
— Surreal SoReal Theatre
— Geordie Theatre
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.