Infinithéâtre outgoing Artistic Director Guy Sprung offers a ‘verbal selfie’ Nov. 10

Guy Sprung is firmly established in the canon of Canadian theatre. It is not without reason that Gaëtan Charlebois wrote in Montréal's Hour Magazine that "Sprung is... at the forefront of the promotion of new authors and plays in this country," and that Matt Radz wrote in the Montreal Gazette that "If there was a Great Book of Canadian Theatre, Sprung's picture would head the Cutting Edge chapter."
Infinithéâtre’s outgoing Artistic Director Guy Sprung offers a ‘verbal selfie’ — a possibly entertaining, sometimes teeth-gnashingly annoying, occasionally thrilling and funny, likely controversial, but hopefully not too petty, ramble through 50 plus years of his life in theatre (or as much of it as he can squeeze into one hour) — on Tuesday, Nov 10 from 3:30 - 4:30 pm on visit Infinithéâtre’s Facebook page.
Sprung has been a prolific builder, even from his early days at McGill University where he was President of the McGill Players' Club, directing and/or producing over 40 productions.
He also founded Theatre XV which had as a member of the company the now world-renown American playwright, David Mamet. Shortly after graduating he founded and became the first Artistic Director of the Half Moon Theatre in London, England, which still thrives today as a hub of theatrical activity combining professional productions with youth training and community outreach.
One of Sprung's greatest legacies to Canadian theatre was the conception and founding of the Dream In High Park, Toronto's annual free outdoor Shakespeare festival which averages 50,000 spectators a year.
This tremendously popular event has brought extraordinary outreach to the community, has been the inspiration for many other similar festivals across the country, and continues to thrive. Sprung was also the Co-Founder of the Canadian Stage Company, a dream he shared with the late Bill Glassco, and one which together they made a reality.
