The exhibition Dans L’Abime, In The Abyss, portrays ancient sculptures fragmented by time captured in the now distinct Paquin style.
The technique Antoine uses is a grid pattern where he paints from a picture reference with incisions at the surface, maintaining the integrity of the original works rather than it being a work of restoration. It has interesting three-dimensional effects when seen in person.
“I like to put lots of layers and games of reference,” says Paquin, “and also because the sculptures are broken, so it calls for looking at the painting as something that is itself broken represented by the incisions on the surface of the painting.”
Antoine Paquin lives and works in Montreal. He graduated from the University of Ottawa in Visual Arts with a minor in French literature and was hired at Kama Pigments as chief of the production shop for the design and creation of art supplies. He returned to university to complete a Master of Philosophy at the University of Montreal.
The works of Antoine Paquin can be seen at la Galerie Espace from March 9 to 21 with a vernissage on March 11 from 18:00 to 22:00. See you there!
