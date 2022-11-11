Image+Nation LGBT2SQ+ film festival celebrates 35 years Nov. 17-27

Image+Nation, Canada’s first LGBT2SQ+ film festival and pioneering platform of queer stories, is back and will celebrate its 35th anniversary edition from November 17 to 27.
This year’s festival includes a stellar line up of in-cinema and virtual screenings, with more than 40 narrative and documentary features and 13 short film programmes from 28 countries, as well as two special sections on LGBT2SQ+ cinema from Ukraine and Iran on four Montreal film screens – Cinéma Impérial, Cinéma Moderne, De Sève Cinema, PHI Centre. Again, this year, programming will be made available across Quebec via the festival's virtual platform.
Representing diverse lived experiences is core and image+nation35 showcases diverse perspectives that respond and contribute to wider conversations about cultural, sexual, and gender identit(ies). Dedication to exploring new frontiers of queer storytelling is evident through its programming with features such as Voix autochtones / Indigiqueer, First Voices, R/evolution: the Vanguard, this year’s Ukrainian queer cinema retrospective, a special Iranian shorts programme and its signature sections, Queerment Québec, Focus France and Made au Canada.
“Watching the evolution of LGBT2SQ+ stories over three plus decades while witnessing the complexification of our cinematic storytelling to reach a place of diversity and inclusiveness — a portrait of our place in contemporary societies — has been a privilege,” stated Charlie Boudreau, executive director of Image+Nation. “This year we are back to sharing these moments in person with our expanded in-venue screenings while offering everyone throughout Quebec access to the festival online through our permanent hybrid format. Accessibility and a place where all can find themselves and share their stories is key at Image+Nation.”
To further its desire to explore new queer storytelling, the festival announced a new initiative, I+N@PHI x FMC/CMF — a series of live conversations with contemporary Canadian creators, in partnership with the Canada Media Fund and PHI Centre. It will also embark on the second edition of I+N StoryLab, a mentorship initiative to help bring these queer stories to life.
For the full schedule and for more information, visit https://www.image-nation.org/en/festival-2022-en/
— Anthony Bonaparte
