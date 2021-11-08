IMAGE+NATION film festival returns with a hybrid edition Nov. 18–28

image+nation, Canada’s first LGBT2SQ+ film festival stories goes hybrid across Quebec for its 34th edition from November 18 to 28 with a roster of in-cinema and virtual screenings to offer audiences a taste of the best and brightest queer cinema of the year.
With the Canada Media Fund as its new Festival Presenting Partner this year, image+nation returns to Cinéma Impérial for numerous in-person screenings of its most exciting films over the 11 days of the fest, as well as taking over the PHI Centre for its signature Queerment Québec evening.
In addition, the festival offers the complete film programming virtually on the image+nation platform for everyone within Quebec. Not to mention, extra viewing days after the festival where jury and audience award winners will be available to stream.
“We’re so pleased to embark on the hybrid festival adventure this year,” stated Charlie Boudreau, executive director, image+nation. “Not only will we all come together to share some of image+nation34 at our beloved Cinéma Impérial, but we will continue to offer LGBTQ+ cinema across the province of Quebec via our online festival platform, offering everyone access to stories and storytellers reflective of LGBTQ+ lives and living. A space where all can find themselves and share their stories.”
Representing diverse lived experiences is a core component of the festival’s ethos. Including over 40 narrative and documentary feature films and 11 compelling shorts programmes both in-cinema and online, image+nation34 will showcase diverse perspectives that respond and contribute to wider conversations about cultural, sexual, and gender identit(ies).
This year, I+N34 continues its commitment to accessibility by making its programming available to virtual audiences across Quebec. On-demand viewing, and simple navigation mean you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home in order to enjoy the latest works by your favourite queer storytellers.
For the lineup and for more information visit https://www.image-nation.org/en/home-page/
— image+nation
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.