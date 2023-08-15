If pigs could fly… in space: An audiovisual head trip through Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon

When iconic progressive rock band Pink Floyd released their eighth studio album in March 1973, few could imagine that The Dark Side of the Moon would go on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and greatest recordings of all time.
The spacey, dreamy concept album sold over 45 million copies worldwide (fourth on the list of best-sellers ever), remained on the Billboard 200 chart for some 736 non-consecutive weeks, propelled the band members to superstardom, and helped increase the use of mind-altering drugs in an entire generation. Not too shabby.
Now, when Pink Floyd embraced the idea of a show combining spectacular views of the galaxy projected onto a domed ceiling, with the entire 42-minutes album played out in surround sound, its time to call your favourite dealer.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album, and after a sold out run at the Montreal Planetarium, Hubblo and la Société des arts technologiques (SAT) presentation of The Dark Side of the Moon: An Immersive Audiovisual Experience opened August 8 and will run until October 27 at the 360-degree Satosphere dome. Recently reopened after several months of renovation work and the installation of state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, the Satosphere on St-Laurent Blvd. is one of 100 domes and planetariums worldwide to have the exclusive rights to this show.
At the opening, dropping my creaky old bones onto a semi-comfortable bean bag to stare up at the ceiling with a couple of hundred other people was the worst part of the evening. Minutes in, this longtime uber fan of science fiction films and space documentaries was in familiar territory. My happy place.
When the show began, images began slowly flowing in and out of each other above our heads, complementing the music. Hypnotic elements reminiscent of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey morphed into campy, late-1970s graphics of faster-than-light travel (think warp speed or hyperspace). There were moments that brough back memories of the Cosmos television series — both the original Carl Sagan version and the Neil deGrasse Tyson reboot. There were times when I was reminded of the astounding space imagery in Alfonso Cuarón 2013 film, Gravity, which then blended into scenes of the old Apollo moon missions, from the docking and undocking of the lunar modules to the landing and the first steps — ironically, on the bright side of the moon.
We find ourselves observing the rings of Saturn from afar before seemingly diving through flotsam. Then we navigate a meteor field, deftly avoiding mountain sized boulders. In one macro level moment we peer from the outside at a cluster of entire galaxies before feverishly zooming in, flying through nebulas and solar systems to finally arrive in the caves of an ice planet floating around with single cell organisms — a micro level moment
It kind of puts things in perspective.
But there was more than just space. When Time (Side one, track 4) began playing, the complex inner workings of a giant clock appropriately filled the screen. And when they got to Money (Side two, track 6), fast-paced images of commuters rushing into subway cars were spliced with coins, paper currency, bank vaults, and all trappings of wealth — including a Lear jet.
At the end of Eclipse, (Side two, track 10) I had two thoughts in mind: I wish it was louder, and it looked like I picked the wrong week to quit dropping acid.
