I Musici de Montréal is back with an audience and with its new maestro, Jean-François Rivest

The I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra will physically be back for its next concert on Thursday, May 13, said a recent announcement. Furthermore, the musicians will work for the first time under the direction of their new conductor Jean-François Rivest.
Rivest is a known and appreciated figure in the classical Quebecois milieu. Trained at the Montreal Conservatory of Music and at the Juilliard School in New York, he was conductor in residence at the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, artistic director of the Orchestre symphonique de Laval and the Thirteen strings Ensemble of Ottawa, then artistic director from the Orford Arts Center. Since 1992, he has been teaching orchestral conducting at Université de Montréal, providing various advanced interpretation classes and conducting the university’s orchestra he founded himself (the OUM).
This first gathering between I Musici and its new conductor offers you a unique experience, a true healing journey. First, Julie Triquet, the solo violin, with the help of Fratres and its soaring and meditative aura. Then the powerful Chostakovich’s Quartet, with its autobiographical dimension and its dedication to the victims of the Holocaust. Next will come Mozart’s sublime Quartet in D minor.
“We are all very happy to return in a hall and meet our audience in person after more than a year. This concert will be a true celebration of optimism with our new maestro Jean-François.” Stated Marisol de Santis, General Manager.
- With audience at the Pierre-Mercure hall
- Thursday, May 13 at 2 PM
- Free webcast from May 20 to 30
Box office
Thursday, May 13, 2 PM. Tickets on sale on I Musici de Montréal . The concert will also be available as a webcast from May 20 to 30 with a voluntary contribution.
— I Musici de Montréal
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.