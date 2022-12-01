Herb Alpert returns to Montreal with Lani Hall May 18

The legendary Herb Alpert and his wife, Lani Hall, will be in town to perform on May18, 2023 at 8 p.m. at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts. The show will run 90 minutes with no intermission.
Here is your chance to see two legendary performers. Music icon Herb Alpert & his wife Lani Hall, Grammy-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Brazil 66 with Sergio Mendes, and their classic recordings, Mas Que Nada, Fool On The Hill, Going Out Of My Head and Daytripper.”
The last two years may have kept legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert and his Grammy-winning vocalist wife Lani Hall from completing their North American tour, but 2022 has showed the dynamic duo are making up for lost time both creatively and performance wise.
On September 30, 2022, Herb released his latest album, the 11 track Sunny Side of the Street which includes six original compositions and the hit singles — I’ll Remember You, Louis Armstrong’s On the Sunny Side of the Street, as well as Tickle Time, Here She Comes and Pata Pata.
As Herb told American Songwriter magazine in a recent interview, Pata Pata was by Miriam Makeba and when I first heard it I thought it was a really interesting record. Miriam was married to Hugh Masekela who I did an album with. I liked the melody a lot and always had it in the back of my mind that one day I’d love to try to do a version of it.”
Discussing the single Here She Comes, Herb noted, “I wanted to do something sexy and upbeat. This track is vibrant, fun and kind of has a bit of that happy TJB flavor.”
Sunny Side of the Street has quickly found an audience, sitting at #7 on the Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart.
In January 2022, Lani Hall released Seasons of Love, her first album in 24 years. Emotionally and thematically, Seasons of Love reflects the depth and breadth of Lani and Herb’s 49 years as marriage partners and artistic collaborators. On the LP, Lani brings her rich life experience, deepened perspective and accrued wisdom to a song cycle that explores the nuances of an enduring relationship. Speaking to the title track of her album from the Broadway musical hit Rent, Lani said, “I love the beautiful message and I love how this song breaks down life in increments.” The album reached the top 10 on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart.
Last September, Herb released, Catch the Wind, which reached #2 on the Billboard Current Contemporary Jazz Album Charts. Herb’s Grammy-winning album and title track Rise, released in 1979, again surged to the top of the 2022 charts, 42 years after it last dominated the airwaves, thanks to the classic soundtrack of the NETFLIX hit film, Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
On October 1, 2020, fans from around the globe tuned in to the virtual premiere of Herb Alpert Is...the official Herb Alpert documentary covering the life and celebrated career of a man who has been an integral part of American culture for over six decades and outsold The Beatles 2-1 in 1966.
The following day, Herb Alpert Is...the box set, featuring 63 classic tunes as well as a comprehensive book of his career was released, selling out the first run within hours.
Don’t forget. May 18, 2023 at Theatre Maisonneuve, 60 Boul. de Maisonneuve Ouest 2nd floor, in Montreal. For more information visit https://herbalpert.com/
