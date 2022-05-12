Hampstead resident Chanel M. Sutherland wins her second CBC literary prize

Hampstead resident Chanel M. Sutherland was recently named the winner of the 2022 CBC Short Story Prize for her entry, Beneath the Softness of Snow. The announcement was made by CBC Books, with its partners the Canada Council for the Arts, and Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
As the grand-prize winner, selected from over 2,300 submissions, Sutherland will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council, a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre, and her story has been published on CBC Books. The four runners-up will each receive $1,000.
“Beautifully and carefully told, Beneath the Softness of Snow is a story about attachment, detachment, and painful choices, centered on a woman who must leave her own children to make money caring for the children of her employer,” wrote the jurors — Omar El Akkad, Casey Plett, and David Bergen — about her story. “It is a difficult thing to write in the second person, but here the result is a quiet intimacy, where the reader is made complicit in the reality of how privilege works. There is a deep sadness that runs through this story, a palpable grieving, but also a sense that, regardless of the circumstances, one can always hold fast to the steadying anchor of love.”
Said Sutherland in a statement: “When I first learned that I won, I could not believe it. I have been following the CBC Short Story Prize since I was 19 and winning was always this distant dream. To receive this news was a very surreal and emotional moment.”
Sutherland, 39, was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, moved to Montreal at age 10, and as a teenager, attended Wagar High School in Côte Saint-Luc. A graduate in English Literature from Concordia University, she works as a director of product marketing for a Montreal-based software company and said she mostly writes for her own enjoyment, only beginning to enter CBC literary competitions four years ago.
About her recent winning entry, she continued, “This story is an important one for me because it’s one of the first times that I am exploring — through writing — what my mother must have gone through during those first moments in Canada, away from everything she knew. Away from her children. I wanted to explore not just the sacrifice and pain of such a decision, but also hope. I knew it was a risk writing in second person, but it was the only way the story wanted to be told.”
Sutherland is a two-time CBC Literary Prize winner, having taken home the 2021 CBC Nonfiction Prize for her story, Umbrella, which was selected from over 2,000 entries.
