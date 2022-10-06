Greenwood’s 21st edition of StoryFest already up and running in Hudson

Greenwood’s StoryFest 2022, the annual Hudson-based literary festival showcasing some of the best of Canadian writing, recently got underway and the lineup of authors will continue to stream in until early November.
On September 24, StoryFest 2022 welcomed poet and children’s author Gillian Sze who got everything started with a special morning StoryFest for Kids workshop based on her best-selling children’s book My Love for You is Always.
Th 21st edition officially opened at Hudson Village Theatre on September 30 with #1 New York Times best-selling author Nita Prose who talked about The Maid, which has been called a publishing marvel in addition to a real page-turner.
Montreal-based novelist, poet and sound artist Kaie Kellough then brought his latest collection of short fiction Dominoes at the Crossroads (long-listed for the Scotiabank Giller Prize) to the same Hudson Village Theatre on October 4.
Next up, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. McGill University associate professor, scholar, and media spokesperson on race relations, Debra Thompson, will discuss her brand-new book, The Long Road Home: On Blackness and Belonging, which explores the journeys taken by African Americans across the world’s longest undefended border in search of freedom and inclusion. The event takes place at Stephen F. Shaar Community Centre (394 Rue Main in Hudson).
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7.30 p.m., Tarah Schwartz, the former CTV News Montreal reporter/anchor, will present her memoir, Can’t Help Falling: A Long Road to Motherhood at the Hudson Creative Hub (273 Rue Main in Hudson).
Then on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m., also at the Hudson Creative Hub, Linda Leith, writer, publisher, and founder of Blue Metropolis, will talk about her memoir, The Girl from Dream City: A Literary Life.
StoryFest2022 will conclude on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7.30 p.m. at Hudson Village Theatre by welcoming the critically acclaimed and international bestselling author Iain Reid with his new novel We Spread.
As is customary, a day long Writers’ Workshop will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 and led this year by comic and humour writer David Heti. The annual event is designed to help writers of all genres and experience levels to better understand how to make their writing funnier.
This is the first time in two years that the lineup consists of all in-person events and all government-required or -recommended COVID safety precautions are being respected.
Tickets for the individual author events are $20 each. For tickets and information visit greenwoodstoryfest.com. Printed tickets and festival passes are also available at Que de Bonnes Choses (484-B Main, Hudson) and at Centre Décor Hudson (521 Main, Hudson) as cash-only purchases.
— Anthony Bonaparte
— Greenwood’s StoryFest
