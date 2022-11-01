Give them a read: Local authors nominated for Governor General Literary Awards

The finalists for the Canada Council for the Arts’ Governor General’s Literary Awards were announced a few weeks ago, listing the best 70 books of 2022. Several local authors made the cut, including the West Island’s Edeet Ravel (for her work A Boy Is Not a Ghost) and The Plateau’s Matthew Forsythe (for his work Mina). Winners will be announced on November 16.
“A Boy Is Not a Bird and A Boy Is Not a Ghost are novels, but they are based on the experiences of my grade five teacher, Nahum Halpern,” explained Ravel. “Mr. Halpern told us about his exile to Siberia with his mother when he was t10 years old. His mother was arrested soon after their arrival, and Nahum was left entirely on his own. His stories were unforgettable, and when I came across his online memoirs as an adult, I asked him for permission to fictionalize the events of those years for young readers, so that a new generation of children could hear about them.” The book is nominated in the Young People’s Literature – Text category and is up against four other titles.
Ravel said that she is excited to be nominated not only because of the recognition, but because it means more people will hear the store of Halpern. “This is my 14th published book, and it is always a great honour to receive any kind of recognition,” she explained. “In this case, I’m particularly happy about the nomination because it means that Nahum Halpern’s story will reach more readers. This project means more to me than any of my other novels because I’ve been able to bring a true and fascinating story about exile and oppression to young readers. We need to understand and to humanize these dynamics more than ever.”
Forsythe is a bit newer to publishing. Mina is his second book, and it is about a family of mice that gets a pet cat. “It’s also about many other things,” he explained, “Like how sometimes children have to take care of their parents. Many picture books have this trope of perfect parents. I think it’s dishonest and a little bit toxic, to be honest. I wanted to make a book with a three-dimensional parent who was flawed. I also wanted to have the hero of the book be an introvert. That’s Mina. She’d rather be reading, but she has to save her family.” He is nominated in the category of Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books.
Each writer, translator, or illustrator whose book is selected as a winner in its category receives a $25,000 prize. Publishers receive $3,000 to promote the winning book, while finalists receive $1,000 each. Those who wish to read the books nominated for the Governor General’s Literary Awards can use the hashtag #GGBooks2022 to stay up to date on news and connect with authors as well as other readers.
