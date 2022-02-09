This one-week special event supports Geordie’s initiative as a leader in the development of great new works for Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA).
This year, Geordie Theatre Fest will once again be available for viewing from the comfort of your own home! This special virtual event will feature live- streamed performances of Geordie's current 2Play touring shows:
Robert Munsch’s The Paper Bag Princess, adapted by Alissa Watson; and Selfie, written by the Governor General Award Nominated Christine Quintana. The event will also include the filmed version of Geordie's international touring show, The In-Between, by Siminovitch award winner Marcus Youssef.
In partnership with the National Theatre School of Canada, Geordie will present staged readings of two new plays, Happy White Thanksgiving, by Julie Phan and Hope, by Cole Hayley, performed exclusively to schools for the development of new works and to provide opportunities for the aspiring playwrights to receive feedback from their audience.
The In-Between
- February 9 & 10, 2022 at 7pm
- Script developed in partnership with Playwrights’ Workshop Montreal
- Recommended Ages: 12 and up
The Fest will open on Wednesday, the 9th of February 2022 presenting the filmed version of Geordie’s hit show, The In-Between by Marcus Youssef, directed by Mike Payette. The play features the talents of Qianna MacGilchrist, a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada and a member of Stratford Festival's Birmingham Conservatory, Sepehr Reybod, a Toronto-based actor and playwright, and local actor Skyler Clark.
Lily feels trapped. A conflict between her best friend Brit and the guy she likes Karim breaks out after other students share racist, anti-Muslim memes, and a misunderstanding leads to a school lockdown. Lily finds herself right in the middle, forced to make hard choices about which friend’s truth she’s going to believe. The In-Between brings humour, sensitivity, and a deftly authentic ear to the adult-sized questions all young people must begin to confront as they enter their late teens.
Geordie produces two touring plays each year, one for elementary schools and one for high schools and CEGEPS. This year, the cast is made up of talented performers and recent graduates Hilary Wheeler (NTS), Kaeleb Gartner (NTS) and Maria Jimenez (McGill).
These three outstanding performers have been working with Geordie, along with tour manager Annalise Peterson-Perry, to deliver inspirational performances to students and their communities in what has been a challenging year. These 2Play tour shows have been viewed by over 12,000 students to date, both in person or via our live stream format which keeps our stories accessible and keeps the impact of theatre alive!
Selfie
- February 12, 2022 at 7 pm
- Recommended Ages: 12 and up
- Selfie, written by Christine Quintana, and directed by Jimmy Blais, Geordie’s Artistic Director.
The play is about three teens starting a new year of high school, full of excitement and potential - but they didn’t expect it to bring such a dark change to their lives. After spending a summer reinventing herself in Vancouver, Emma is ready for her new life to start, while her best friend Lily is eager for them to reconnect. Lily throws a last-minute party fueled by alcohol and Instagram, which leads to a long-awaited encounter between Emma and Lily’s older brother Chris. But the next day Emma feels that something went terribly wrong.
The story, updated by Christine Quintana from her original critically acclaimed script to fit our current times, is a smart and intense play about the complexities of relationships and community and opens up a much-needed conversation about the nature of consent, from an unexpected perspective.
The Paper Bag Princess
- February 13, 2022 at 1pm
- Recommended Ages: 5 and up
The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, originally published in 1980 by Annick Press, is adapted by Alissa Watson and is directed by Mike Payette. It is a classic fairy tale with a twist – an unconventional princess named Elizabeth happily prepares to marry Prince Ronald but when a dragon storms her castle and flies away with her “beloved” Prince Ronald, things go from bad to worse. How does a princess rescue a prince if princes are supposed to do the rescuing? And Who decided that anyway? Based on the renowned classic, The Paper Bag Princess follows our heroine Elizabeth and a cast of zany new characters on a wild, playful, and puppet-filled adventure to discover that only you can determine your own path.
Following the 2Play Tour performances, Geordie’s Artistic Director Jimmy Blais will moderate a talkback, accompanied by the artists, to engage with all audiences.
GEORDIE THEATRE FEST
PERFORMANCES: February 9-13, 2022
- AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12-years-old and up (The In-Between & Selfie),
- 5- years-old and up (The Paper Bag Princess)
- VENUE: Online - www.geordie.ca/whats-on/#fest
- TICKETS for Virtual Performances: $10 (per household)
BOX OFFICE and INFORMATION
- 514-845-9810 ext. 209
- boxoffice@geordie.ca
- https://www.geordie.ca/whats-on/#fest
- www.geordie.ca
— Geordie Theatre
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.