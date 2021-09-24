Geordie Theatre is back for its 2021-2022 Season: Looking Beyond

Geordie Theatre is back for its 41st season, this time, under the helm of Jimmy Blais, who will be transitioning into his new role as Geordie’s Artistic Director starting in October. “One of the great things about theatre for young audiences is we have the advantage — and also the responsibility — of responding quickly to what’s happening in the world,” said Blais is a statement.
The 41st season is a special one, as it is the last one programmed by Mike Payette, who is now the new Artistic Director of Tarragon Theatre in Toronto.
Last year Geordie Theatre celebrated its 40th season online, which might not have been its first choice, but they know that so much of what was accomplished through digital means would not have been possible in person. The theatre’s virtual programming reached audiences across the country and internationally, and the 40th season saw its first ever international collaboration with Slingsby Theatre in Adelaide, Australia.
2Play Tour – October 2021 to April 2022
Geordie’s 2Play Tour is Canada’s longest running and furthest reaching annual theatre tour. Every year, it visits all 17 regions of Quebec, as well as parts of Ontario and the Maritimes, to perform over 200 shows to more than 40,000 students. Last season Geordie shifted the tour to a virtual format and livestreamed almost 150 performances from our new studio, Espace Geordie. This allowed the theatre to keep the tour alive despite travel and other restrictions, and to reach students in communities near and far while keeping our artists and audiences safe.
This season, to ensure that the shows remain as accessible as possible and within the recommended health and safety guidelines, the 2Play Tour will have both in-person and virtual options available. The 2021-2022 2Play Tour features two beloved stories: The Paper Bag Princess by Alissa Watson, adapted from the classic children’s book by Robert Munsch, will visit elementary school audiences. Christine Quintana’s play Selfie, which won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play (TYA) in 2018, will tour high schools and CEGEPs. The two plays will be directed respectively by Geordie’s outgoing and incoming Artistic Directors, Mike Payette and Jimmy Blais (who first worked with Geordie as a performer in our 2Play Tour 12 years ago!)
THE PAPER BAG PRINCESS
Based on The Paper Bag Princess ©1980 by Bob Munsch Enterprises (text) and ©1980 by Michael Martchenko (art), published by Annick Press. Used by permission.
- Adapted by Alissa Watson
- Directed by Mike Payette
- Recommended Ages: 5 and up
Persistent and powerful, Elizabeth is a princess with a lot on her plate. But when a dragon storms her castle and flies away with her “beloved” Prince Ronald, things go from bad to worse. How does a princess rescue a prince if princes are supposed to do the rescuing? Who decided that anyway? Based on the renowned classic, The Paper Bag Princess follows our heroine Elizabeth and a cast of zany new characters on a wild, playful and puppet-filled adventure to discover that only you can determine your own path.
SELFIE
- By Christine Quintana
- Directed by Jimmy Blais
- Recommended Ages: 12 and up
A new year of high school is full of excitement and potential—but three teens didn’t expect it to bring such a dark change to their lives. After spending a summer reinventing herself in Vancouver, Emma is ready for her new life to start, while her best friend Lily is eager for them to reconnect. Lily throws a last-minute party fueled by alcohol and Instagram, which leads to a long-awaited encounter between Emma and Lily’s older brother Chris. But the next day Emma feels that something went terribly wrong.
Updated by award-winning Christine Quintana from her original critically acclaimed script to fit our current times, this smart and intense play about the complexities of relationships and community opens up a much-needed conversation about the nature of consent, from an unexpected perspective.
JONATHAN: THE SEAGULL PARABLE / JONATHAN: LA FIGURE DU GOÉLAND
- November 23-December 11, 2021
- A Geordie Theatre / Surreal SoReal co-production
- Presented by Théâtre Denise-Pelletier
- Created and directed by Jon Lachlan Stewart
- Choreography by Luca ”Lazylegz” Patuelli
- Recommended Ages: 13 and up
Postponed from the 40th season, this new production is finally taking the stage! Inspired by the modern treasure Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach, Jonathan: The Seagull Parable follows a young rebellious seagull who, tired of his clan’s repetitive routine, tries to fly differently. Forced into exile, the adventurer finds refuge in a new clan and through time and guidance, returns home with the mission of teaching his community new ways of flying.
A visionary story that identifies how society perceives physical limitations, as well as how we look at other communities’ ways of living. A tri-lingual piece (English, French, body) featuring professionals in both physical disability and non-disabled communities, this inspiring journey promises to move us in unexpected ways.
OTHER WORLDS
In association with La Maison Théâtre, Les Muses: centre des arts de la scène, and Summit School
- January 14-23, 2022
- By Stephen Patrick Booth
- Developed in partnership with Playwrights’ Workshop Montreal
- Directed by Jessica Abdallah
- Presented at La Maison Théâtre
- Recommended Ages: 10 and up
On a small island overrun by land developers, two radically different strangers' lives collide after an unexpected ecological disaster. Seeking safety in a bunker, they clash and connect over their shared dislike of the developers, and their conflicting dreams of a utopia where they can do more than just survive. Other Worlds celebrates their unique journeys to claim and strengthen their own self-identity, while working to make deeper connections with the outside world. A play about well-being, friendship and belonging, and the importance of community.
FROM THE STARS IN THE SKY TO THE FISH IN THE SEA
Based on the book From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea, written by Kai Cheng Thom, illustrated by Kai Yun Ching and Wai-Yant Li. Published by Arsenal Pulp Press.
- April 29-May 8, 2022
- Adapted by Gabe Maharjan
- Directed by Mike Payette
- Presented at Centaur Theatre
- Recommended Ages: 7 and up
In the magical time between night and day, when both the sun and the moon are in the sky, a child is born in a little blue house on a hill. And Miu Lan is not just any child, but one who can change into any shape they can imagine. The only problem is they can't decide what to be: a boy or a girl? A bird or a fish? A flower or a shooting star? At school, though, they must endure inquisitive looks and difficult questions from the other children. But they find comfort in the loving arms of their mother, who always offers the same loving refrain: "whatever you dream of / I believe you can be / from the stars in the sky to the fish in the sea.
One of the most captivating stories for children and families of our time, this enchanting and imaginative work beautifully weaves themes of gender, identity, and the acceptance of the differences between us. Miu Lan faces many questions about who they are and who they may be, but we are reminded, no matter what, that the eternal bond between mother and child will be unchanged.
GEORDIE THEATRE FEST
- February 9-13, 2022
- Presented at La Maison Théâtre
This one-week special event gives audiences of all ages the chance to discover great works in Theatre for Young Audiences with staged readings in partnership with the National Theatre School of Canada, and our acclaimed 2Play touring shows (The Paper Bag Princess and Selfie) on the main stage, as well as activities for the whole family to enjoy, curated by Geordie Theatre School.
Geordie Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre company that has presented live English-language productions for young audiences in Quebec and abroad since 1980. Pushing artistic boundaries with provocative and important stories, Geordie delivers more than 200 performances each season and reaches more than 40,000 young people and their communities annually.
For the full release, visit https://www.geordie.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/PR-Season-41-Looking-Beyond.pdf
For more information, visit https://www.geordie.ca/
— Geordie Theatre
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.