Fantasia Festival winding down with its final few films

The 26th edition the Fantasia International Film Festival, which began on July 14, will come to a close this Wednesday, Aug. 3 and there are a few choice films still waiting in the wings.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 8 pm, the North American premiere of Denis Côté’s That Kind of Summer (Un été comme ça) will be screened at Cinéma du Musée, 1379-A Sherbrooke St W. Invited to a rest home to explore their sexual issues, three women spend their days and nights trying to tame their inner demons. Under the detached supervision of a German therapist and a considerate social worker, the group attempts to maintain a delicate balance.
On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 pm, Next Sohee will close the festival with the director July Jung, winner of the Cheval Noir Award for Best directing. It will be screened at the Sir George Williams University (SGWU) Alumni Auditorium (H-110), 1455 De Maisonneuve Blvd. W. Acclaimed at Cannes, this 2022 South Korean drama tells the story of So Hee, a high school girl who has to go on field training to a call center and the story of a female detective, Yoo Jin, who has doubts about it.
Then at 9:30 pm in the same auditorium, Fantasia presents Bodies Bodies Bodies, by Halina Reijn. When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
Japanese director Satoshi Miki’s double feature begins on Monday, August 1 at 6:45 pm with Convenience Story, at the SGWU Alumni Auditorium (H-110). In this rather otherworldly adventure, Kato, an up-and-coming scriptwriter in the middle of a severe slump spends his days downhearted and distressed. But when he stumbles into a convenience store where he can find everything his heart desires, he encounters a mysterious woman who gets his creative juices flowing again.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6:35 pm, Satoshi Miki’s What to Do with the Dead Kaiju? will grace the same screen with its Canadian premiere of a film in which a large monster attacks Japan but suddenly dies. While the people rejoice and bask in relief, the giant corpse left behind begins to slowly rot and bloat, with possibly explosive consequences.
Festival guests over the final few days include Lenin M. Sivam, director, and actress Chelsea Clark from The Protector; director Denis Côté and actresses Larissa Corriveau and Aude Mathieu from That Kind of Summer (Un été comme ça); July Jung, the director of Next Sohee; Satoshi Miki, the director of both Convenience Story and What to Do with the Dead Kaiju?; and actress Eri Fuse from the same film.
The complete list of selected films for 2022, as well as tickets, are available at https://fantasiafestival.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.