The McCord Museum offers a variety of outdoor activities to make the most of the summer without leaving the city.
The Urban Forest on Victoria Street, is back for its 10th year welcoming everyone to take a break in the shade of its colourful ribbons in downtown Montreal. Meanwhile, McGill College Avenue is hosting the 15th edition of the Museum’s annual photography exhibition. Passers-by will enjoy Go Play Outside!, a selection of photographs that capture the lively world of children’s outdoor play in days gone by.
The public is also invited to discover the neighbourhood of Griffintown through a new Urban Tour, available on the Museum’s application. Inside the Museum, visitors are offered three exhibitions, all with a Montreal flavour, in addition to the permanent exhibition.
The Urban Forest
The Urban Forest is dressed in festive colours to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Closed to traffic, Victoria Street offers street furniture and a relaxed atmosphere, providing a unique wellness area that allows you to escape the city in the heart of the city. This pop-up park won’t have its usual programming due to COVID-19, but it’s more essential than ever to the well-being of all. Brought to life by its visitors, the Urban Forest is a reflection of our city’s energy and resilience.
- Open from June 23 to October 4
Go Play Outside! Eexhibition
From June 30 to November 8, 2020, the Museum’s 15th photography exhibition on McGill College Avenue invites Montrealers to dive back into their childhood memories. Go Play Outside! wanders through the streets and parks of Montreal from the 1870s to the 1990s tracing children’s favourite outdoor pastimes over the years. The exhibition awakens nostalgia through some 20 large-format photographs, including a selection by photographer William Notman.
Urban Tours
For fans of self-guided tours, the McCord Museum’s mobile application, in collaboration with Ivanhoe Cambridge, offers six outdoor itineraries. The Museum’s Urban Tours are a fun way to learn more about the history of some of Montreal’s landmarks. Using your phone, you can explore various parts of the city and discover 150 sites from another era.
Five tours are currently available — McGill College: Where Change is Nothing New; Shopping in the 19th and 20th Centuries; Ivanhoé Cambridge: Downtown and Old Montreal; The Art of Magic; and Golden Square Mile.
In addition, a new tour linked to the exhibition, Griffintown – Evolving Montreal, is being added this year that takes users on a stroll through the many changes that have taken place in the storied neighbourhood since the 18th century. The application can be downloaded for free from the App Store.
EXHIBITIONS NOW AVAILABLE
Chapleau – Profession: Cartoonist
From June 23, 2020 To March 7, 2021
With his incisive pen and devilishly sharp strokes, Chapleau shows us the hilarious side of Quebec society. Politicians, celebrities and other public figures — everyone is fair game for the Montreal cartoonist’s scathing humour. The exhibition, which features over 150 original cartoons, sketches and illustrations, reveals unknown facets of this multidisciplinary artist. With the focus inevitably on satire, the exhibition, presented by La Presse, looks back at 50 years of Quebec popular culture and current affairs.
Griffintown – Evolving Montreal
Until February 14, 2021
As seen through the lens of Montreal photographer Robert Walker, known for his colour street photographs, Griffintown reveals the radical changes that have been wrought on this neighbourhood’s urban fabric. With its display of some 20 large-format photographs, enriched by a projection of about 100 others from the same series and historical photographs from the Museum’s collection, the exhibition invites us to reflect on the tension between the rapid growth of real estate development in Griffintown and the preservation of its heritage.
Jean-Claude Poitras – Fashion And Inspiration
Until August 2, 2020
Explore the sources of inspiration for a great Montreal designer who left his mark on the world of ready-to-wear clothing in Montreal and Canada from the 1970s to the 2000s. The exhibition is a joint project of the McCord Museum and the Musée de la civilisation.
Wearing Our Identity – The First Peoples Collection
At all times
The permanent exhibition invites visitors to discover the heritage of the First Peoples of Canada and appreciate the richness of their cultures through clothing and accessories. The exhibition also features three works by Nadia Myre, a contemporary artist and member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Nation. A visit to the exhibition is a fitting way to mark the end of National Aboriginal History Month.
COVID-19 Hygiene Measures
The Museum adheres to strict hygiene measures to ensure visitors have a worry-free experience that doesn’t compromise their health. For more information, please visit www.musee-mccord.qc.ca/en/safety-measures.
