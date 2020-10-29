Infinithéâtre recently announced two livestreamed performances, absolutely free. Watch these exclusive King of Canada presentations, with full production values, from the comfort of your own home on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 8 at 2:00 pm.
In keeping with the US presidential elections, Canada had its very own oddball, questionable head of the country. This new play highlights the secret séances put on for Prime Minister Mackenzie King, while still in office. Paul Van Dyck’s witty and biting examination is a gem of a script serendipitously perfect for these difficult times. Brian Dooley mesmerizingly embodies King while Ellen David plays The Medium, along with conjuring 30 other characters, including three dogs all named Pat.
“When London theatres were closed by the plague, Shakespeare wrote some of his best plays. We at Infinithéâtre have pulled together, and with an inspired director, a brilliantly creative design team and actors at the top of their craft, have forged something truly special,” said Infinithéâtre Artistic Director, Guy Sprung.
Speaking of new plays… Infinithéâtre is poised to announce the winner of this year’s Write-On-Q! annual script writing competition. The finalists are: David Sherman — Quarantine; Alex Poch-Goldin — The Trial of William Shakespeare; Sina Suren — Gracchi; Kent Stetson — Two Monkeys, One Grape; Vishesh Abeyratne — A Fabric of Destiny; Yanik Comeau — Where, Oh Where Has My Little John Gone?; Marianne Ackerman — You and the Dance of Death; Rachel Mutombo — Vierge; Alexandria Haber/Ned Cox — The Silent Woman; Arthur Holden — Beloved; and Michael Milech — Hot Love and Electrified Souls.
For reservations to view the livestreams please sign up at
A direct access link will be sent to the email address provided prior to the beginning of the show
The stream is free, with donations gratefully appreciated
For any questions, please call the box office: (514) 987-1774 #104
People are encouraged to add their name and contact info to the King of Canada waiting list for first notice of ticket sales when theatres are allowed to open:
— Infinithéâtre
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.