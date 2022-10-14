Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors opens at the Segal Centre Oct. 23

Just in time for Halloween, the Segal Centre launches their season with the fresh and hysterical Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, by Piaf/Dietrich director Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. This hilarious send-up with a Mel Brooks-esque twist on the classic tale will have audiences laughing in the Sylvan Adams Theatre from October 23 to November 13 .
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a lightning fast, irreverent farce that combines classic monster fiction with all-out silliness and satire. Five world-class actors, James Daly, Ellen David, Naomi Ngebulana, David Nöel, and Colin Simmons, tackle over a dozen zany characters. This exciting romp, which is imaginatively staged is reminiscent of the slapstick humour of the Noises Off and the tongue-in-cheek wit of Charles Ludlum.
“You’ve never seen Dracula like this before! Get ready for a good time, an escape from everyday life, and loads of laughs,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.
The Segal Centre continues to abide by and follow all health and safety best practices and guidelines. Mask-wearing is recommended, and masks will continue to be available free of charge at the entrances. For Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, patrons will have the opportunity to attend performances with mandatory masking to welcome patrons who may be more comfortable around others who are masked on every Sunday Matinée and Tuesday evening of the run.
In this ever-evolving context, these policies are subject to change. For information about the COVID protocols in place at the Segal Centre, visit segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus.
The Segal Centre is located at 5170 chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine in Montreal. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors runs October 23 to November 13. For tickets, on sale now, and for more information, call 514-739-7944 or visit www.segalcentre.org
— The Segal Centre
— AB
