Desjardins becomes co-presenter of the Montreal International Black Film Festival, along with Quebecor

The Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) now welcomes Desjardins as a co-presenter alongside Quebecor, the official MIBFF presenter for the past three years, said an August 19 release.
The MIBFF, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, plays a crucial role in ensuring Black talent is included on and off screen across Canada. As the biggest event of its kind in Canada, the Montreal International Black Film Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of festivalgoers — alongside international stars — and has presented films from over 50 countries. For 16 years, the MIBFF has provided a platform and voice to thousands of Black artists who otherwise would not have been seen or heard.
The MIBFF relies on strong partnerships to remain innovative, vibrant, and at the forefront of trends in a rapidly changing world. This investment by Desjardins will allow the Festival to build its capacity and continue to grow, improve programming, and strengthen its platform to invite, support, and promote many more artists from Black communities.
As of September, the Montreal International Black Film Festival will offer: The MIBFF in the Neighbourhoods, presented by Desjardins! This neighbourhood-based initiative will give youth free access to Black films on Montreal Island. Film presentations will be followed by cultural mediation. This year, Montreal-North will be in the spotlight! Details will follow when the lineup is unveiled on September 2.
"Black artists do not lack talent; they lack opportunities. This partnership with Desjardins as co-presenter alongside Quebecor is a concrete step toward greater diversity and inclusion in Canada's film industry. It will amplify the voices of Black artists that are all too often marginalized and invisible," said Fabienne Colas, MIBFF president and founder.
"Desjardins is proud to partner with the Montreal International Black Film Festival and encourage independent Black filmmakers to do what they love. We're looking forward to this event where these artists from around the world showcase what they have created—their talent and expertise are second to none. I hope many members of the public will join in; it's so important to seek out other perspectives in our communities. Diversity and inclusion are core values at Desjardins, so everyone can count on our financial services cooperative to help them reach their full potential," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.
"In keeping with its longstanding commitment to culture and cinema, Quebecor is pleased to support the Montréal International Black Film Festival for the third year in a row, and to help showcase the range and power of independent cinema," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "It is a privilege to have a festival such as the MIBFF in the heart of Montréal. Its rich programming gives movie-lovers a chance to discover new cultures and appreciate the work of talented Black filmmakers from diverse backgrounds."
The 16th Montreal International Black Film Festival will be presented ONLINE by Quebecor in collaboration with Desjardins from September 24 to October 4, 2020.
Info & All Access Passes are available on: www.MontrealBlackFilm.com
— Montreal International Black Film Festival
— AB
