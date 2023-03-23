Dans le Fleuve is a walk through a contemplative art experience inspired by the St. Lawrence River

Dans le Fleuve is a multimedia artwork inspired by the St. Lawrence River, now being projected in the corridor leading to Metro Bonaventure from the building at 1250 René-Lévesque. The interactive, informative, and narrative walk includes projections of dancers and the voices of the Studio de Musique Ancienne, representing the imaginary voice of the millennial river.
Walking, listening, seeing, feeling and knowing are the five stages of discovery along this underground corridor. The rich ecosystem of the river comes to life with poetic visual content. Information on the history, biodiversity and issues related to the river are shared on infographic panels. The Indigenous Peoples call it Magtogoek, the walking path, or Kaniatarowanenneh, big water stream. Its biodiversity must be protected, for the present and for future generations.
Jobel Art for Earth created the project in collaboration with Rodeo FX, with the participation of the Studio de Musique Ancienne de Montréal (SMAM) in partnership with BentallGreenOak and the David Suzuki Foundation. While visiting the installation you can connect to the Suzuki Foundation's web page and sign the petition to ask for the protection of the marine areas of the St. Lawrence River.
"Jobel made its Montreal debut in 2019 at the Eureka Festival, organized by the Science Center at the Old Port,” stated Marinella Montanari of Jobel Art for the Earth. “I felt a curiosity and affection towards the St. Lawrence River, and in 2020 I started to design an art project to share this feeling."
Founded in 2000, Jobel is a multidisciplinary arts organization whose services aim to raise awareness, inform and engage the community to contribute to environmental and social transformation. Since 2006, Rodeo FX has demonstrated great expertise in the design of permanent and temporary installations, advertising production and content creation.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.