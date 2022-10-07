Daniel Weiner photo exhibit documents Côte-des-Neiges during the pandemic

Montreal photographer Daniel Weiner recently completed Familiar Streets, Extraordinary Times in and Around Côte-des-Neiges, a photo essay documenting the community during the COVID pandemic, from April 2020 thru June 2022. ‘’It does not dwell on isolation or the ravages of the pandemic; instead, it finds special moments in everyday living in the neighbourhood,’’ states Weiner, a lifelong resident of the borough.
The exhibition will be on display at from Wednesday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Nov. 4 at TAV College, in the lower atrium of their new campus at 6005 Décarie Blvd., just south of Van Horne. A vernissage will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 between 6 and 9 p.m.
On February 27, 2020, the Province of Quebec confirmed its first case of COVID-19. All nonessential businesses were ordered closed on March 23. ‘’I looked upon this as a serious disruption of work but was optimistic that a return to routine was just around the corner. How wrong I was!’’ writes Weiner. ‘’To occupy time until things got sorted out, I started documenting walks in Côte-des-Neiges, with occasional meanderings into nearby Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. These photographs capture moments of everyday life in my community where the pandemic, though weighing heavily, has also made us more alive to the small wonders around us.’’
A sample of the work can be seen HERE
There's also Facebook Event page HERE
