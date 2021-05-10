Corneille named official spokesperson for 35th edition of the Festival international Nuits d’Afrique

Festival International Nuits d’Afrique recently announced that Canadian and international star, singer-songwriter Corneille, will be this year’s official spokesperson. Nuits d’Afrique, taking lace this summer from July 6 to 18, 2021, will also be celebrating its 35th anniversary.
Corneille also holds special memories from when he was spokesperson for the festival’s 17th edition. That year, this passionate musical artist had the honour of presenting the late Manu Dibango, legendary Cameroonian saxophonist, and played on stage with Lokua Kanza, another big name in the African music scene and well-known throughout Europe.
“It was with immense pleasure that I accepted to be spokesperson for this wonderful festival,” stated Corneille. “I had been the festival’s spokesperson in 2003, at the very beginning of my career, and now, 18 years later, this role will once again allow me to a stand on the bridge joining my diasporic life and my motherland. It’s like I am doubly returning to my roots.”
Cornelius Nyungura, known by his stage name Corneille, was born in West Germany to Rwandan parents, spent most of his childhood in Rwanda, and eventually emigrated to Quebec in 1997. He sings in French and English. His work is greatly influenced by American funk and soul music and inspired by the likes of Prince, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.
With a choice of indoor, outdoor, and streamed shows, festivalgoers are invited to join this musical adventure from July 6 to 18 and revel in the rhythms of African, Caribbean and Latin America music.
— Festival International Nuits d’Afrique
— https://www.festivalnuitsdafrique.com/
— Wikipedia
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.