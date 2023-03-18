Cole Foundation program supports theatre companies that promote intercultural dialogue

Twice a year the Cole Foundation’s Intercultural Conversations-Conversations Interculturelles (IC-CI) program disperses hundreds of thousands of dollars to support professional Montreal theatre companies who produce, commission and translate plays that show diversity on stage. This encourages greater understanding of Montreal’s intercultural reality by having audiences both learn about and see their stories presented.
For the recent fall competition, 11 deserving companies were given invaluable grants for a total of $190,200 for the 2023-24 season, as well as added funding for post-show audience talkbacks to continue the conversation initiated in the play. “I am honoured to support the ever-expanding international scope of the cultures and countries represented in these local productions,” said Cole Foundation President and Chairman, Barry Cole. “It is important for Montreal audiences to see the breadth of perspectives from around the world on our stages.”
Play submissions encompass a widespread range of ideas, cultures and identities. Anticipated new works presented by both emerging and awarded playwrights range from larger than usual casts to intimate solo pieces. Audiences will experience works of honesty, humour, history and heartbreak.
IC-CI grants confirm local companies’ valued impact in producing diverse, cross-cultural shared experiences and telling important, current stories. "Scapegoat Carnivale has had the privilege of receiving several grants from the Cole Foundation. That support from Barry Cole, the foundation, and the jury has afforded us more rehearsal, better pay for our team, and the greatest asset, time, to explore our work in a more profound and meaningful way,” said Joseph Shragge, company co-artistic director. “We thank the Cole foundation for being a major force in changing the landscape of Montreal theatre for the better."
Sylvain Bélanger is the artistic director of Centre du Théâtre d’Aujourd’hui, “Intercultural conversations are at the heart of our artistic and social projects. The Cole Foundation's support feeds into our mission to enrich Quebec drama, something we are dedicated exclusively to,” he said.
“The Segal Centre commends the Cole Foundation for recognizing the pressing need to include antisemitism in the conversations surrounding intercultural issues. We are also thrilled to include French supertitles for every performance that can help build a bridge to engage the wider Quebec population in this important discourse,” said Lisa Rubin, artistic director.
Dian Marie Bridge is the new artistic director of Black Theatre Workshop, "The Cole Foundation's dedication to the promotion of intercultural exchange is deeply shared by us at BTW. We are grateful for the continued support the Foundation gives to the work, conversations and platforms that we provide to Montreal's theatre community,” said Bridge.
COMMISSIONING grants are:
- Geordie Productions: Jordan the Great by Yvette Nolan
- Teesri Duniya Theatre: Talaq by Rahul Varma
- Centre du Théâtre d’Aujourd’hui: Nzinga by Nzinga Botao, Diamond and Mumbu (also production grant)
- Productions Onishka: Nigamon/Tunai by Émilie Monnet and Waira Nina (also production grant).
PRODUCTION grant awards go to:
- Black Theatre Workshop: Every Day She Rose by Nick Green and Andrea Scott Festival TransAmériques: Soliloquio by Tizono Cruz (also translation grant)
- Infinithéâtre: Dominoes at the Crossroads by Kaie Kellough
- Les Productions Hôtel-Motel: Chambres d’echos by Philippe Ducros
- Scapegoat Carnivale: Vertip by Joseph Shragge
- Segal Centre for the Performing Arts: Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon
- Silk Road Institute: The Rishta by Uzma Jalaluddin.
There are two annual IC-CI grants, in October and April. The deadline for the next competition of the award is Friday, March 31, 2023 at 5 pm. Theatre companies interested in applying for a grant can download the necessary application forms and information from the Cole Foundation's web site at: www.colefoundation.ca/en/programmes/intercultural-conversations/
— Cole Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
