Classical ensemble Ensemble Renouveau brings their Passion française to Pointe-Claire

Ensemble Renouveau, a five-person classical ensemble comprised of two sopranos, one cellist, one violinist and a pianist, will perform live on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 pm at Lakeshore Trinity United Church in Pointe-Claire.
Their concert, titled Passion française, puts the language of Moliere under the spotlight with a refreshing formula that blends operatic, popular, traditional, and cinematographic music into its repertoire.
From Georges Bizet's Carmen, and Camille Saint-Saënsès opera, Samson and Delilah to Berger and Plamondon’s popular Quebec rock opera, Starmania, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Ensemble Renouveau invites the audience into a diversified musical world orbiting around France. The group’s stated goal is to ‘’democratize the opera music and classical music throughout new arrangements of well-known masterpieces.’’
Tickets are on sale HERE
Lakeshore Trinity United Church is located at 98 Aurora Ave. in Pointe-Claire. For more information, visit ensemblerenouveau.com
— Anthony Bonaparte
