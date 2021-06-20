Cinéma Public’s series of outdoor screenings at Le LIVART begin June 22

The Cinéma Public team recently announced that Le LIVART will welcome a special series of outdoor screenings from June 22 to August 13. Fulfilling its mission to humanize the cinematic experience via crowd-pleasing, stimulating events, this is a natural collaboration with Le LIVART, an arts centre that shares common values, such as facilitating access to arts and culture for the general public and fostering meetings and exchanges.
The summer programming includes more than twenty Québécois and Canadian films that will be projected on the big screen, outdoors, in a laid-back, and safe atmosphere. Each screening will begin at sunset and will include a meeting with members of the film’s cast and crew. Food (Sushi Momo) and drinks will be available via pre-purchase.
The opening night will take place on Tuesday, June 22, and will feature a screening of the documentary Wuhan Wuhan hosted by director Yung Chang. In a time when the world needs greater cross-cultural understanding, Wuhan Wuhan is an invaluable depiction of a metropolis joining together to overcome crisis.
The June and July lineup includes titles that have created buzz at festivals and cinemas, such as Social Hygiene by Denis Côté, Nulle trace by Simon Lavoie, La nuit des rois by Philippe Lacôte, Goddess of the Fireflies by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, Slaxx by Elza Kephart, Sisterhood by Maxime Faure, Errance sans retour by Mélanie Carrier and Olivier Higgins, Wintopia by Mira Burt-Wintonick, Habiter le mouvement by Béatriz Mediavilla, Like a House on Fire by Jesse Noah Klein, Cavebirds by Emily Gan, and Don’t Worry, the Doors Will Open by Oksana Karpovych (preview screening).
Presale tickets are available now, in limited quantities, via the Cinéma Public website, for the price of $15 (solo) and $30 (duo). Solidarity tickets are also available for a donation of $20 or $50. Le LIVART is located at 3980 Saint-Denis Street.
To discover the full programming and to purchase tickets: https://cinemapublic.ca/
Le LIVART is a non-profit organization and multidisciplinary art center that combines a gallery, diffusion halls, a multifunctional event space, an art school, and rental studios for artists. Located in Plateau-Mont-Royal. Cinéma Public’s mission is to celebrate local and international cinema via screenings and meetings between the public, artists, and their creations on the small and big screen.
