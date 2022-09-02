Cherry Docs, an unblinking examination of hatred, at MainLine Theatre starting Sept. 28

Acts to Grind Theatre presents Cherry Docs, by David Gow, from Wednesday Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 9 at MainLine Theatre, 3997 St. Laurent Blvd.
In Cherry Docs, Gow’s most-produced play, a Jewish legal aid lawyer is assigned to defend a neo-Nazi skinhead accused of the heinous, racially motivated murder of a South Asian immigrant. The work is an unblinking examination of hatred; exploring the explosive effect it has on society and the hurdles needed to confront it in order to eradicate it.
Cherry Docs is directed by Davyn Ryall, and features Michael Aronovitch and Bryan Libero. There will be post-show talkbacks on Thurs. Sept. 29 and Wed. Oct. 5. Mature content is involved so the show is limited to ages 16 and over.
Acts to Grind Theatre aims to engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences with theatrical productions in both official languages and a wide range of storytelling from modern classics to new works.
MainLine Theatre is located at 3997 St. Laurent Blvd. in Montreal. The show runs: Wednesday-Sunday 8 p.m., except the Sun. Oct. 9 show, which is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 514-849-3378, or visit mainlinetheatre.ca/en/spectacles/cherry-docs
— A. Bonaparte
