Chard Chénier retrospective at Galerie Espace June 21-27

Montreal artist Chard Chénier will hold a retrospective of work (1963-2023) from June 21 to 27 at Galerie Espace, 4844 St. Laurent Blvd. The vernissage takes place on Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 5 p.m., with live music at 2 p.m. Chénier will be in attendance at the gallery from noon to 6 p.m. every day.
Born in 1947 in Saint-Boniface, Manitoba, Chenier, who lives in the Snowdon area in Montreal, was profiled in the pages of The Suburban in September 2021.
Chénier was not only exposed at an early age to the art of Canada’s Indigenous peoples, but to the natural connection between the land, the wind, the sky, and the stars. And you can see it in his work.
“I had a telescope as a kid and the Northern Lights and the stars in the sky are really big influences,” said Chénier. “So if you look at my overall body of work, and I have been painting for 50 years, you will always see movement. You will always see the presence of the wind and the stars and cosmological elements.”
Although Chénier never formally studied art, he said had the good fortune as a teenager to have taken three or four years of watercolour classes from someone who had studied in Paris. “I wanted to study art but my parents were poor. They were working class French Canadians and not very well educated so the idea of sending me to an art school when I was 15 or 16 years old was out of the question and beyond their finances. So I basically ended up being a self-taught artist.”
About his upcoming retrospective, he writes:
"The early years were monastic labour focused on learning how to draw before turning to colour. Specific colours provoked intense emotional feelings but the line, such a powerful life force, was the hub of my imagination at the beginning. I intuitively sought the essence of a balanced heart and mind. I gravitated naturally towards cosmological abstraction. From 1963 to 2023 I juxtaposed organic themes against geometric symmetry, both for contrast and for dramatic effect. Enmeshed, they eventually fused to express a holistic visual perspective.
"My influences were not only the Masters and contemporary artists but equally personal experiences and world travel. Interconnectedness and the urgent need for harmony with Nature is a central recurring theme in my work. Deliberately, I infuse canvases with joy, my internal essence – each image a map of a stage of life.
"I never lose sight of the joy and fun essential to the process. Without that rapture there is no wind in my sails."
For more on Cheniér, visit www.chardart.com
— A. Bonaparte
