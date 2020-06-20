Centaur Theatre seeking submissions for its The Portico Project

From Eda Holmes, Artistic & Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Company —— In response to the extraordinary moment we are living through in the performing arts, Centaur Theatre is creating a new initiative to keep artists creating and audiences engaged this coming fall.
The Portico Project is seeking submissions for short performance pieces that can be safely performed on the portico and steps in front of its heritage building in Old Montreal. Centaur Theatre is committed to presenting the widest range of voices possible and would appreciate the media’s support to inform artists of all ethnic backgrounds and sexual orientations.”
— Eda Holmes, Artistic & Executive Director, Centaur Theatre Company
WHEN
September 24 to October 3. Each project will have a minimum of three presentations during the run.
THEME
“Unpacking” as in unpacking the story, unpacking the self, unpacking the system, unpacking the moment. Since the COVID crisis began, performing artists have had to put their creative output in storage. During this time so many things have shifted in the world at large. Our job as artists is to examine the world through the lens of our individual experience and then use our imaginations to reveal what we see to other people. The “unpacking” theme is a call for performing artists to reveal what they have been seeing and thinking about during this extraordinary moment in our collective experience.
What is the role of the artist now and how can art be used to incite and document social change? It is also a chance for artists to play creatively within the new realities and restrictions that this contagious disease demands. It can be a brand new creation or a new look on something old, but it must respect current public health mandates of social distancing between performers. This means maintaining a 2 meter distance between people unless they are from the same family or household.
LENGTH
It must be between 10 and 20 minutes in length so that an audience member could easily stand for or be attracted to as they walk by. It is meant to be a fresh take on something, not a polished piece of traditional theatre and can involve text, movement, music, visuals, or all of the above.
SUBMISSION
Please submit a one-page description of your project plus CVs of all artists involved. A written script may be submitted but must not exceed 10 pages in length (even if the whole script is longer). If visuals are available, feel free to submit them in a digital format.
All materials must be sent to submissions@centaurtheatre.com with the word Portico and your name in the subject line.
DEADLINE
July 17. Selected projects will be confirmed no later than August 1st.
REMUNERATION
$1000 plus a $250 material support.
Each selected project will be scheduled for a meeting with the Production Manager, Howard Mendelsohn, to assess the production elements of the project and coordinate the presentations.
Centaur is committed to presenting the widest range of voices possible and encourage artists of every possible ethnic background and sexual orientation to apply.
— Centaur Theatre Company
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.