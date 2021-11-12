CBC Montreal and the Quebec Writers' Federation are now taking submissions for the opportunity to be a featured columnist for CBC.
They are looking for a broad range of perspectives from new, up-and-coming voices and will be selecting five writers. This opportunity is open to all residents of Quebec. Applicants do not have to be published writers. Five local writers named CBC/QWF Writers-in-Residence for 2021
To apply, writers should submit a 600-word non-fiction personal essay (in English) based on the theme of "Awakening." Essays must be previously unpublished.
The theme can be broadly interpreted. Submissions should be lively and explore the theme in unexpected ways. For example, writers could touch on any of the following areas:
- Natural change in seasons
- Physical forces
- Human interest
- Personal journey
- Metaphorical meaning
The deadline for submissions is midnight on Dec. 22. The winners will be announced in January 2022. Essays will appear on the CBC Quebec website in 2022.
Those selected will receive:
- Dedicated time with a CBC editor to fine-tune their story for publication.
- $250 as a contributor payment when their story is published (early 2022).
- Annual membership to QWF or equivalent value ($40) toward a QWF workshop.
To apply, click here.
Now in its seventh year, Indelible Ink (formerly known as the QWF/CBC Writer in Residence program) is an opportunity to give up-and-coming writers a voice on the cbc.ca/montreal website and increase their profile in the community. Past winners include Monique Polak, Sarah Lolley, Joshua Levy, Emira Tufo, K.B Thors, Kasia van Schaik, Caroline Vu, Caitlin Stall-Paquet, Isobel Cunningham and Bronwyn Averett.
Questions? E-mail mtlcomm@cbc.ca
— CBC Montreal
— Quebec Writers' Federation
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.